Mérida Gains Momentum as Preferred Destination for International Surrogacy

Kinpath Surrogacy Launches New Program in Mérida For International Parents

Mérida emerges as the safest hub for intended parents from the US, UK, Europe & Australia, according to KinPath Surrogacy founder Paul Norris-Ongso.

Surrogacy can be complicated, and international surrogacy is even more so. Our new program in Merida, Mexico addresses alot of gaps we faced during our own surrogacy journey and is our best one yet.” — Paul Norris-Ongso

CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, intended parents looking for affordable surrogacy abroad had two choices: the high-altitude bureaucracy of Mexico City or the tourist-heavy clinics of Cancun. In 2026, a third contender has officially taken the lead.Mérida, the capital of Yucatán, has consistently ranked as the safest city in Mexico and among the top five in the Americas. While Mexico City and Cancún have long dominated the conversation, Mérida is quietly redefining international surrogacy by solving the two biggest pain points for foreign intended parents: biological risk and legal stress.While other hubs face bureaucratic bottlenecks and the logistic challenges of a megacity, our lawyers in Merida (a branch of our Mexico City lawyers) have established a streamlined, inclusive track record for recognizing parental rights through the Amparo process. For families from the US, UK, and Australia, Mérida isn't just a cheaper alternative.It is a sophisticated, safe and relaxed destination where medical excellence meets a deeply protective, inclusive culture.5 Reasons Why Choosing Mérida Can Put You at an Advantage1) Your Name on the Birth Certificate. Not the Surrogate’s.Mérida clinics utilize a refined legal process called "Amparo" to follow the 2021 Supreme Court ruling. This constitutional protection ensures that only the intended parents, regardless of marital status or sexual orientation, are named on the child's birth certificate from day one. Our lawyers have recently updated the legal process such that in coming months a Family Court order and a new hospital certificate of live birth may negate the need for the “Amparao” process.2) Major Consulates Are Just Minutes Away.Forget stressful, expensive travel to other cities for paperwork. Mérida is home to a full U.S. Consulate General, allowing American families to secure their baby’s passport and citizenship locally. With additional consular offices for Canada, Germany, France, and Spain, international parents enjoy a much smoother, faster, and more relaxed exit process.3) Ranked Top-5 Safest City in the Americas.Experience the security of a city that outranks most major U.S. and European metros for safety. Mérida’s reputation for stability and high political certainty makes it the ideal home base for international families.4) Inclusivity for LGBTQ+ and Single Parents.Skip the legal hurdles and social barriers found in more conservative regions in Mexico. Mérida’s progressive environment offers a discrimination-free environment for all intended parents. From elite fertility clinics to the local courts, the entire infrastructure ensures that every kind of family has a welcoming path to parenthood.5) High-End Medical Care Without the Big-City Costs.As a smaller, elite medical community, Mérida has a significantly lower risk of the high-volume scams found in larger hubs. You receive world-class care at premier hospitalsKinPath Surrogacy has launched a state-of-the-art program in Mérida, featuring modern medical facilities that can be viewed on their official Instagram page. This expansion marks a new era for international families, as KinPath’s founders personally relocate from Portugal to Mexico to provide meticulous oversight to their most important branch.“We didn’t just open a branch in Mérida; we believe in it so much that we moved our entire lives here. KinPath was born from the gaps we saw in our own journey, the scams, the hidden costs, and the lack of legal support and transparency. By being in Mexico, we can personally guarantee the transparency, safety, and legal certainty that every parent deserves" , says Paul Norris Ongso, Founder of Kinpath Surrogacy.Josh and Paul Norris-Ongso, the founders of KinPath Surrogacy, an international surrogacy agency share a deeply personal history with their mission of building human-centred, legally sound programs that prioritize honesty and trust. Having welcomed three children via surrogacy, they experienced firsthand the many gaps that need to be addressed during this complex journey.Lack of communication, financial transparency, and serious ethical and legal red flags were just a few of the many issues they faced. KinPath Surrogacy was born out of these personal experiences to ensure other families wouldn't have to navigate those same obstacles. Today, they have successfully supported intended parents from 46 different countries in delivering a child via surrogacy. Their new program in Merida is their best one yet.

A sneak peak at Kinpath Surrogacy, Merida's new clinic and program for international Intended parents , LGBTQ couples & single parents. Click to watch video.

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