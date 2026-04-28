Tom McCarthy and Family Donate to Support The American University of Rome’s Campus Expansion

Thomas and Linda McCarthy

Thomas and Linda McCarthy

Momentum is building behind The American University of Rome’s campus expansion project, led by early commitments from those closest to the institution.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) has announced a $400,000 gift from Board of Trustees Chair Thomas A. McCarthy and his wife Linda in support of the University’s campus expansion and renovation project.

McCarthy, who has served on AUR’s Board since 2018 and as Chair since July 2022, is the former Chief Financial Officer of Cigna Corporation. His family’s contribution reflects a strong vote of confidence in the University’s long-term vision and growth.

The gift comes as members of AUR’s Board of Trustees collectively step forward to support the initiative, with McCarthy playing a leading role in fostering early philanthropic momentum.

“The campus project is an investment in AUR’s future and its students,” McCarthy said. “We are proud to contribute and to help build the foundation for what comes next.”

The University invites its global community to join in supporting this transformative effort.

Henry James Greiner
The American University of Rome
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tom McCarthy and Family Donate to Support The American University of Rome’s Campus Expansion

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Henry James Greiner
The American University of Rome
Company/Organization
The American University of Rome
Via Pietro Roselli 4
Rome, 00153
Italy
+39 348 808 3622
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Since 1969, The American University of Rome has provided an American liberal arts education to students from all over the world seeking a unique and extraordinary educational experience. It is the oldest American degree-granting institution in Rome and currently offers 10 Bachelor (B.A.) degrees and 3 Master (M.A.) degrees. All programs are taught in English.

The American University of Rome

More From This Author
Tom McCarthy and Family Donate to Support The American University of Rome’s Campus Expansion
The American University of Rome to Confer Honorary Doctorate on Ambassador Susan E. Rice
The American University of Rome Appoints Stephen Caraher as Chief Advancement Officer
View All Stories From This Author