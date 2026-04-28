Tom McCarthy and Family Donate to Support The American University of Rome’s Campus Expansion

Thomas and Linda McCarthy

Momentum is building behind The American University of Rome’s campus expansion project, led by early commitments from those closest to the institution.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) has announced a $400,000 gift from Board of Trustees Chair Thomas A. McCarthy and his wife Linda in support of the University’s campus expansion and renovation project.

McCarthy, who has served on AUR’s Board since 2018 and as Chair since July 2022, is the former Chief Financial Officer of Cigna Corporation. His family’s contribution reflects a strong vote of confidence in the University’s long-term vision and growth.

The gift comes as members of AUR’s Board of Trustees collectively step forward to support the initiative, with McCarthy playing a leading role in fostering early philanthropic momentum.

“The campus project is an investment in AUR’s future and its students,” McCarthy said. “We are proud to contribute and to help build the foundation for what comes next.”

The University invites its global community to join in supporting this transformative effort.

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