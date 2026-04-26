ICE Takes Enforcement Action Against Indian Illegal Alien Who Barbarically Attacked Mother and Young Daughter in Texas Park

Following an arrest for assault, the Biden administration chose to allow this criminal to remain in our country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for an illegal alien from India after he assaulted an innocent mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park.

According to reports, local police arrested Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian illegal alien, on April 18 after he violently assaulted a mother named Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter.

Local law enforcement says that the attack began as Vyas forcefully grabbed Perez by the hair, causing her daughter to fall from her arms. While Perez was on the floor, Vyas assaulted the child, causing bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth.

Vyas first entered the country in August 2023 on a student visa. Just three months after his entry, he was arrested at the University of Texas campus for felony assault. The University of Texas Police contacted ICE. And yet, the Biden Administration determined this crime was not “egregious” enough to warrant visa revocation and decided to take no enforcement action against Vyas.

Atharva Vyas, 24, illegal alien

On April 18, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer requesting San Antonio turn Vyas over to ICE once he faces the American justice system.

“This criminal illegal alien brutally bit this child and caused her to lose two teeth. This barbaric assault against this woman and her three-year-old in a park was completely preventable,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The Biden administration NEVER should have released this animal following his arrest for assault. We are working with our partners in Texas to ensure this criminal illegal alien never roams free in American communities again.”

In April 2025, the Trump Administration, dedicated to restoring America’s immigration system, revoked his F-1 visa due to his arrest for assault.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

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