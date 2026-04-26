NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 25,000 REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS CELEBRATE THE 2026 ST. JUDE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE FOR A RUNNING TOUR OF MUSIC CITYApril 25 Race Day Delivers Elite Performances, $80 Million Economic Impact and a Music-Fueled Tour of Music CityVanderbilt University’s Patrick Ford and former Kansas’ Kenadi Krueger Claim Marathon TitlesThe St. Jude Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series Nashville celebrated the 26th running of the event as over 25,000 registered participants had a memorable running tour of Music City. With a distance for everyone, Saturday’s races included a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon. The event continues Sunday with a 1-mile, KiDSROCK and Doggie Dash events.Saturday’s marathon featured strong elite competition, with Patrick Ford, a junior at Vanderbilt University winning the men’s race in 2:28:54 and Kenadi Krueger a former Kansas runner, capturing the women’s title in 2:53:53.Competing in his first marathon, Ford made a decisive move late in the race. “I felt good at that point, then once I hit Mile 23, those last three miles are when I kind of hit the wall,” Ford said “The legs were getting heavy, and it was kind of a grind. I knew I had to build a cushion because I was starting to feel it. I felt like once I passed, I’d be able to maintain.”Krueger overcame an early challenge to secure the win. “I struggled for a little bit there, and I didn’t know how I was going to do many more miles,” she said. “I took a caffeine gel around then, and it started hitting, so I started feeling a lot better.”In the half marathon, Stan Linton and Skylar Boogerd were the overall winners with times of 1:05:53 and 1:21:04, respectively.Now in its 26th year, the event continues to serve as a major driver of tourism and economic activity, generating more than $80 million in 2025 for the Nashville area while consistently attracting a strong out-of-town participant base.“For 26 years, Nashville has shown up in a big way for this event,” said Adam Zocks, Race Director of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville. “From the runners and volunteers to the neighborhoods and live music on course, this race delivers a one-of-a-kind experience that reflects the spirit of Music City while making a meaningful impact through our partnership with St. Jude.”“We’re grateful for the incredible partnership and community that make race weekend in Nashville so special,” said Chad Buschell, Vice President of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “In a city known for great music, this event strikes a meaningful note through the St. Jude Heroes, whose fundraising efforts have generated more than $18 million to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Those efforts help St. Jude extend lifesaving treatments and discoveries to reach more of the 400,000 children around the world who develop cancer each year.”For 14 events including St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the official benefiting charity partner of the St. Jude Rock ‘n‘ Roll Running Series. Thanks to the over 1,400 St. Jude Heroes and the generous support of the Nashville community, people across the region and country are aware that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To learn more and to become a St. Jude Hero, visit www.stjude.org The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is a best-in-class road running series Bringing Fun to the Runthrough music, entertainment, and community immersion all combining in Nashville to provide an unforgettable experience. The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville brings participants through the city's most iconic neighborhoods with rich history around every corner, passing many iconic landmarks including Broadway's honky-tonks, Dolly Parton's recording studio, Country Music Hall of Fame, and many more all before ending the event at the finish line at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville weekend continues Sunday with the KiDSROCK, 1-mile, and Doggie Dash event all taking place at Nissan Stadium.Presale registration for all distances of the 2027 edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville, set for April 24, will be open online until May 4 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Lock in presale pricing by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/nashville Special presale pricing will be at the lowest price of the year, at $120 for the marathon, $103 for the Half Marathon, $93 for the 10K, $66 for the 5K, $32 for the 1-mile and KiDSROCK events.Next Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Events Coming Up:The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series continues as the series makes its way to the Birthplace of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, San Diego, California. As the original event of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Diego will take May 30-31, 2026, and has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming visitors from all over to experience the ultimate tour on foot of America’s Finest City. Participants will explore everything San Diego has to offer with a picturesque course, jam-packed with spectator support. The half marathon and marathon courses lead runners on a scenic tour through some of San Diego’s most iconic neighborhoods, including Balboa Park, Hillcrest, North Park, Normal Heights and more, before finishing in Downtown San Diego. Registration for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Diego is open by visiting, www.runrocknroll.com/san-diego To see the full schedule of Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series events, visit www.runrocknroll.com/all-events For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, please visit www.runrocknroll.com . Media inquiries may be directed to press@runrocknroll.com.** Terms and Conditions: Footage and photography is provided courtesy of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series for news and editorial coverage within 48 hours of the event and is not to be archived. Media may use up to a total of two minutes of video. The B-Roll packages are not provided for the intent of posting the footage in its entirety. Any commercial use or other use of the footage and or photos is strictly prohibited unless a separate written license is obtained from and signed by an authorized representative of Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. Additional terms and conditions can be found here. Usage of materials constitutes acceptance of terms. **About St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.About Rock ‘n’ Roll Running SeriesEstablished in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS, premier running events including the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series and City2Surf, the UTMBWorld Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai’i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group SJRnR Nashville Media Contacts:Kim Dettwiller Burton, Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville, (615) 330-5656, teamstrategies@gmail.comRyan Lobato, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, press@runrocknroll.comCaroline Gonzalez, ALSAC/ST.STJUDE, (737) 268-1766, caroline.gonzalez@alsac.stjude.org

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