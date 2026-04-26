Brokers across Europe, the US, Russia, Armenia, and the UAE are moving to FRANK AI as momentum shifts from if to who’s next.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broker migration into Dubai has moved beyond speculation and into active reality.Professionals from Moscow, Rostov, Yerevan, Brussels, London, Berlin, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, and throughout the UAE are now onboarding to FRANK AI , a platform introduced on February 6, 2026 as an AI-powered digital real estate brokerage and comprehensive Agent Operating System.What began as a launch is starting to look like a shift.Across market after market, brokers are no longer only directing client capital into Dubai. They are moving onto FRANK to operate in the market themselves, directly, independently, and at speed. What was once limited by geography, gatekeepers, and legacy brokerage structures is beginning to open through a single digital platform built in Dubai."Dubai has captured the world's investors for years," said Wael Handous, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FRANK AI. "What is happening now is different. It is capturing the world's brokers. FRANK is making that possible. We are collapsing the friction between ambition and execution, and we are doing it at a scale and speed traditional brokerage models cannot match."For decades, entering Dubai's property market as a broker meant fragmented systems, slow commission cycles, office dependency, and local intermediaries that favored incumbents over newcomers. FRANK AI replaced that model with a unified operating system built for the modern broker, combining market intelligence, transaction workflow, commission infrastructure, education, and operational support in one place.No legacy affiliations required. No middlemen. No waiting.Inside the UAE, the shift is just as visible. Brokers are moving away from traditional structures and onto FRANK in growing numbers, drawn by stronger economics, faster execution, and a level of operational independence that conventional models were never designed to offer."FRANK was built for global operation from day one," said Modar Alloush, Chief Technology Officer of FRANK AI. "Most platforms in this industry were designed for one market and then stretched until they broke. We built the opposite. Adding a new country is not a rebuild, it is an activation. That is what separates a tool from a platform."That activation now has a timeline.FRANK AI has confirmed the United Kingdom as its next market. By Q4 2026, brokers on the platform are expected to be able to close transactions with UK developers directly through FRANK, extending the same model into one of the world's most important property markets.The pattern now emerging is larger than expansion. It reflects a deeper shift in where top brokers believe the future of real estate is being built and what kind of platform they are willing to build on."The best brokers in the world should not be limited by geography, outdated affiliations, or systems built for a different era," said Rimma Grigoryan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FRANK AI. "What we are witnessing is what happens when real infrastructure meets real demand. Professionals move. They move quickly. And they move toward the platforms that give them the most leverage. Right now, that movement is pointing at Dubai, and FRANK is increasingly where it is landing.""FRANK was never built to be just another real estate tool," said Teq Zwarych, Chief Creative Officer of FRANK AI. "From the beginning, it was built as a living brand and operating culture for brokers, not only software, but media, voice, identity, and movement. That is why FRANK has already extended beyond the platform itself into producing original music, Frankly Speaking podcast storytelling, and a creative ecosystem that gives brokers something this industry rarely gives them, a brand they actually want to belong to. 'No Boss. No Delays. No Limits.' is not decoration. It is the signal behind the shift."International brokers entering Dubai through FRANK. UAE brokers upgrading to it. The pull is no longer one directional, it is compounding.In a market already known for scale, speed, and ambition, FRANK AI is positioning itself as something more than a new entrant. It is emerging as a new access layer for modern real estate brokerage, the kind of platform markets often recognize fully only after it has already changed the rules.About FRANK AIFRANK AI is a Dubai-based AI digital real estate brokerage platform and Agent Operating System built for modern real estate professionals. The platform brings together market intelligence, transaction infrastructure, commission systems, education, and broker support into one unified ecosystem. FRANK AI launched on February 6, 2026. The United Kingdom is confirmed as the company's next market, with expansion planned for Q4 2026.

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