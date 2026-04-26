Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B200187
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-24-26 | 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 269 US 5 Hartland
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3
ACCUSED: David A Thibodeau Jr
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were conducting follow up investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Hartland on 4-18-2026. David A Thibodeau Jr was reportedly in violation of several stipulations from his Court Ordered Conditions of Release stemming from an interaction with a neighbor. Thibodeau was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was then transported to Windsor County Court Criminal Division for arraignment, where he was ultimately provided with new Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 4- 24 – 26
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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