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Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B200187

RANK/TROOPER NAME:     Trooper Connery                        

STATION:                      Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4-24-26 | 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 269 US 5 Hartland

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3

 

ACCUSED:                      David A Thibodeau Jr                         

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were conducting follow up investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Hartland on 4-18-2026. David A Thibodeau Jr was reportedly in violation of several stipulations from his Court Ordered Conditions of Release stemming from an interaction with a neighbor. Thibodeau was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was then transported to Windsor County Court Criminal Division for arraignment, where he was ultimately provided with new Conditions of Release.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:             4- 24 – 26

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3

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