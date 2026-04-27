China, India, and Iran Among the Fastest-Rising Scientific Nations According to 2025 ScholarGPS Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New 2025 country rankings released by ScholarGPS reveal a significant shift in global scientific power, with several emerging nations gaining ground on long-established research leaders. While the United States continues to lead overall and in Medicine, Life Sciences, and Biology, China has taken the top position globally in Engineering, Agriculture, Computer Science, and Biotechnology, marking a major expansion of its influence in technology-driven research.

Comparing lifetime rankings with the most recent five-year period (2020–2024) highlights strong upward momentum across multiple countries. Iran stands out as one of the fastest-rising research nations, advancing significantly in Engineering, Agriculture, Public Health, and Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. India has rapidly expanded its global research footprint, climbing from #16 to #5 overall, representing one of the largest gains among all nations in the study period. China has also demonstrated sustained growth, advancing from #5 to #2 overall, with strong gains concentrated in Engineering, Computer Science, and Biotechnology. In addition, countries such as Italy, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia are gaining ground, showing measurable improvements in both research output and global citation impact across multiple disciplines.

In contrast, several traditionally strong research nations, including Canada, France, Japan, Switzerland, and Sweden, have lost relative ground in recent five-year rankings, reflecting slower growth compared to faster-advancing countries.

"We are witnessing a measurable shift in global scientific power toward a more competitive and distributed research landscape," said Amir Faghri, Founder and CEO of ScholarGPS. "Emerging nations are rapidly strengthening not only their volume of research output, but also their global impact and quality."

ScholarGPS rankings are based on large-scale analysis of global research productivity, impact, and quality using advanced AI-driven methods. The rankings draw exclusively from peer-reviewed, archival publications, exclude self-citations, and apply a consistent quantitative framework across scholars, institutions, and countries. The methodology and underlying data have been independently published in leading peer-reviewed journals.

Data visualizations and interactive charts are available at:

Country rankings: https://scholargps.com/country-ranking-chart

Institutional rankings: https://scholargps.com/institutional-ranking-chart

Highly ranked scholars: https://scholargps.com/highly-ranked-scholar-chart

Explore the full platform and rankings at:

https://scholargps.com

About ScholarGPS®

ScholarGPS® is an independent, non-publisher-affiliated research analytics platform providing AI-powered, quantitative rankings of scholars, institutions, and academic programs worldwide. Its continuously updated database includes more than 270 million scholarly archival publications and patents, 30 million scholar profiles, and 5,500 institutional profiles across 14 broad fields, 177 disciplines, and more than 350,000 specialties.

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