Armstrong issues statement on passing of Rep. Liz Conmy; flags to fly at half-staff on day of interment

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today regarding the passing of state Rep. Liz Conmy of Fargo. Conmy had represented District 11 in the North Dakota House of Representatives since 2022.

“Liz served her state and community with care and compassion, from her service in the Legislature and on the state’s Human Trafficking Commission to her work on education, habitat and immigration,” Armstrong said. “Kjersti and I are saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators. We ask North Dakotans to join us in keeping them in our prayers.”

“I am heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rep. Conmy, a dear friend and former colleague with whom I had the privilege of serving in the state House,” Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden said. “Liz brought integrity, compassion and unwavering dedication to her work on the Education and Judiciary committees, and I was proud to partner with her on efforts to strengthen our schools. My thoughts are with her family and all who knew and loved her.”

Armstrong today directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on the day of Conmy’s interment, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses. An updated flag advisory will be sent when funeral arrangements are announced.