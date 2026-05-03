Anastasia Andreani Expands Global Beauty, Skincare, and Medical Aesthetics Education Platforms

Anastasia Andreani presenting a global education model across Vizio Makeup Academy, AML Aesthetic Laser Academy, and ASFA Spa Facial Academy, expanding professional training worldwide. Vizio Makeup Academy team training session led by Anastasia Andreani, focused on curriculum development and hands-on beauty education. Anastasia Andreani presenting a global education model across Vizio Makeup Academy, AML Aesthetic Laser Academy, and ASFA Spa Facial Academy, expanding professional training worldwide.

Andreani and her team scale a global platform across beauty, skincare, and aesthetics, expanding access to flexible, career-focused education worldwide

We’re building more than education, we’re creating a global ecosystem where people and businesses can learn, grow, and aturn skills into real opportunities at scale” — Anastasia Andreani

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Anastasia Andreani, entrepreneur and founder of multiple online beauty and aesthetics education platforms, together with her team, is expanding a global network that spans makeup artistry, skincare, and medical aesthetics training. The platforms, including Vizio Makeup Academy , ASFA Spa Facial Academy, and AML Aesthetic Laser Academy , operate under Andreani Education Group, a global education company focused on beauty, skincare, and medical aesthetics training.Through a combination of digital learning systems, strategic partnerships, franchising, and technology-driven infrastructure, Andreani and her team are building a modern education model designed to meet the needs of today’s students and professionals worldwide. The platforms are centered around accessibility, flexibility, and real-world application—offering an alternative to traditional in-person training models that often limit who can participate.As the founder of Vizio Makeup Academy, ASFA Spa & Facial Academy , and AML Aesthetic Laser Academy, Anastasia Andreani has developed programs that serve a wide range of learners, from aspiring makeup artists to licensed estheticians and medical professionals. Each platform focuses on practical skills, certification, and the ability for students to learn at their own pace while balancing work, family, and career transitions.Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of educators, creatives, and industry professionals supports the continued evolution of these academies. This collaborative structure allows the platforms to continuously adapt to industry trends, ensuring that students are receiving relevant and up-to-date training aligned with real-world demands across beauty and medical aesthetics.A key component of this growth is the technology and digital strategy powering the academies. Her partner, Alfredo Andreani, leads SEO, web development, and platform infrastructure, helping scale the academies’ global reach and online visibility. By integrating education with strong digital systems, the platforms are able to operate efficiently while reaching a broad and diverse international audience.The academies’ expansion includes international growth initiatives and a rapidly developing franchise model. Through this model, Andreani’s education systems are being integrated directly into existing businesses, including medical spas, cosmetology schools, and salons. These partners are able to leverage established curriculum, certification programs, and digital infrastructure to enhance their services while also creating new revenue opportunities through education.This franchise-based approach allows businesses to incorporate structured training into their operations, giving staff access to professional development while maintaining their own brand identity. In turn, it creates a scalable model where education becomes embedded within service-based businesses, supporting both staff training and business growth.In the medical sector, AML Aesthetic Laser Academy continues to gain traction among professionals seeking compliant, flexible training solutions. The platform offers laser safety education aligned with OSHA and ANSI standards and is increasingly being utilized by doctors and medical practices to train staff in safe and effective procedures. This alignment with recognized safety standards reinforces the program’s relevance within a regulated and rapidly expanding field.As medical aesthetics continues to grow, the need for accessible, compliant training has become more important than ever. Clinics and providers are seeking solutions that allow staff to stay up to date with safety protocols and treatment knowledge without disrupting daily operations. By offering flexible, online education, Andreani’s platforms help bridge the gap between compliance requirements and practical implementation.In addition to education and franchising, Anastasia Andreani is also the creator of KLIQ, a patent-pending Magnetic Makeup Lab designed to bring a new level of customization and efficiency to makeup application. The system allows users to build and modify palettes using interchangeable magnetic components, offering a flexible solution for both professional artists and everyday users.KLIQ reflects Andreani’s broader vision of combining education with product innovation—creating a seamless connection between learning and real-world application. Students trained through her platforms are able to utilize tools that align with modern workflows, reinforcing both skill development and practical use in professional settings.“We’re seeing a shift where education, business, and tools are all coming together,” says Anastasia Andreani. “Our goal is to create opportunities not just for students, but for businesses and professionals looking to grow and evolve in a changing industry.”Beyond professional and medical training, Andreani’s platforms have also established relationships within the education system. Vizio Makeup Academy and ASFA Spa & Facial Academy have been integrated into charter school programs, giving students early access to career-focused training in beauty and skincare. These programs provide younger learners with the opportunity to explore industry pathways while developing foundational skills in a flexible learning environment.This early exposure to career-based education aligns with a broader shift toward alternative learning pathways, where students and institutions are increasingly seeking practical, skills-based training options that prepare individuals for real-world careers.With continued growth across multiple sectors, Anastasia Andreani and her team remain focused on building a global ecosystem that connects education, certification, business integration, and real-world opportunity. By combining digital infrastructure, strategic partnerships, franchising, and product innovation, the platforms continue to expand their reach while adapting to the evolving needs of the beauty and aesthetics industries.

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