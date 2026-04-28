Matthew Scigousky Releases 'If Not Now Then When: Stop Waiting and Start Creating' to Help Readers Take Immediate Action

If Not Now Then When Pic 1 Matthew-Scigousky Matthew-Scigousky's books

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and seasoned sales executive Matthew Scigousky announces the release of his latest book, If Not Now Then When: Stop Waiting and Start Creating , the first installment in his new three-part series, An Empowering Perspective. Available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats, the book presents a structured and practical approach to overcoming hesitation and building momentum toward personal goals.The book addresses a common challenge many individuals face: waiting for the right time to act. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, including the journey of a close friend rebuilding her life after divorce, Scigousky outlines how shifting one’s mindset can lead to meaningful progress, even in uncertain circumstances. The central message is clear—change begins with action taken in the present moment.AvailabilityIf Not Now Then When: Stop Waiting and Start Creating is available for purchase on Amazon in multiple formats, making it accessible to a wide range of readers. The book is designed for individuals seeking practical guidance in personal development, whether they are navigating career transitions, personal challenges, or new goals.For more information, visitA Practical Framework for Immediate ActionIf Not Now Then When focuses on helping readers identify and overcome limiting beliefs tied to their current situations. Instead of encouraging readers to wait for improved conditions, the book provides tools to take control of their direction now. Scigousky emphasizes that clarity and confidence are often developed through action, not before it.The book introduces simple, actionable strategies that can be applied in daily life. These include mindset exercises, reflection techniques, and structured steps designed to build consistency. By focusing on manageable actions, readers can begin creating progress without feeling overwhelmed.Turning Challenges Into Growth OpportunitiesA key differentiator of the book is its emphasis on perspective. Scigousky guides readers in reframing challenges as opportunities for development rather than obstacles. This approach allows individuals to build resilience while maintaining forward movement.The content is grounded in real-world application. Rather than offering abstract ideas, the book presents relatable scenarios and practical insights that readers can implement immediately. This makes it accessible to individuals at various stages of their personal or professional journeys.Additionally, the book highlights the importance of consistency. Small, repeated actions are positioned as the foundation for long-term success. By maintaining focus on daily decisions, readers can gradually build momentum and achieve meaningful results.Supporting Long-Term Personal DevelopmentAs part of the An Empowering Perspective series, this book serves as an entry point into a broader framework for personal growth. Scigousky’s work explores the concept of building an “asset portfolio” of personal strengths developed through life’s challenges, including resilience, discipline, and self-awareness.Readers seeking deeper engagement can also explore Scigousky’s educational offerings, including his mindset-focused course, “ The Mindset Game ,” which expands on the principles introduced in the book.“Too often, people wait for the perfect moment before taking action,” said Matthew Scigousky, Author and Founder of The Mindset Game. “This book is about helping individuals realize that progress starts where they are, with what they have. When you shift your perspective, you begin to see opportunities that were always there.”About Matthew ScigouskyMatthew Scigousky is an accomplished sales executive with over 30 years of experience in the medical industry. He has worked with leading organizations such as Stryker, Merit, and Haemonetics, earning recognition for consistent high performance, including 13 President’s Club awards and multiple “Rep of the Year” honors. Here is a recent article published about the author and the book.In recent years, Matthew has focused on writing and personal development, drawing from his own experiences overcoming adversity. His work centers on helping individuals recognize and develop the strengths gained through life’s challenges. He is the author of multiple books and the creator of “The Mindset Game,” a program designed to support long-term personal growth.Call to ActionTo learn more about If Not Now Then When: Stop Waiting and Start Creating or to begin your journey toward actionable personal growth, visit Amazon today and explore available formats.

Matthew-Scigousky's 'If Not Now Then When'

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