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Mother arrested in failed smuggling attempt of minor

An illegal alien who resided in Austin has been charged for her role in a failed attempt to smuggle an 8-year-old child into the United States by a stranger

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Mother arrested in failed smuggling attempt of minor

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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