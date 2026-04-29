NX3 Commercial Group Commits Portion of Commissions to Support Veteran-Focused Charities

NX3 TEAM

NX3 aligns business growth with community impact through ongoing support of veteran-focused nonprofit organizations

We believe success in business should translate into meaningful impact, and we’re proud to support organizations dedicated to helping veterans and their families.” — Robert Zahralban, NX3 Commercial Group

FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX3 Commercial Group , a national investment sales brokerage specializing in single-tenant net lease properties, announced its commitment to donate a portion of its commissions to organizations supporting active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.As part of this initiative, NX3 Commercial Group will contribute to select nonprofit organizations, including the Adaptive Training Foundation , which provides training and rehabilitation programs for veterans and individuals with physical impairments.The initiative reflects the firm’s broader mission to align its business success with meaningful community impact, particularly for those who have served.“We believe success in business should translate into impact beyond transactions,” said Robert Zahralban , Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. “Supporting organizations like the Adaptive Training Foundation allows us to give back to individuals who have made significant sacrifices while continuing to build our business.”NX3 Commercial Group plans to incorporate charitable contributions into its ongoing transaction activity, with a portion of commissions from select deals allocated toward nonprofit partners. The firm intends to expand its network of supported organizations over time, with a focus on initiatives that promote recovery, resilience, and long-term support for veterans.“Giving back is something we want to build into the foundation of the company,” said Luke Thomson, President and Broker at NX3 Commercial Group. “As we continue to grow, we see this as an opportunity to make a consistent and measurable impact while doing what we do every day.”NX3 Commercial Group continues to operate nationwide, advising clients on the acquisition and disposition of net lease assets while expanding its platform across multiple markets.About NX3 Commercial GroupNX3 Commercial Group is a national commercial real estate brokerage specializing in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant net lease properties. The firm represents buyers and sellers across the United States, with a focus on delivering tailored investment solutions, off-market opportunities, and full-service transaction execution.

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