djOS™ Launches Patent-Pending AI Co-Pilot Transforming Live DJ Performance Into an Adaptive Experience

djOS™ - AI Co-Pilot for DJs

The first AI co-pilot for live DJ performance — adaptive, intelligent, and built to integrate with leading DJ platforms.

AI is the next frontier of technology — and djOS™ enhances the artist. It's next-level intelligence built for DJs, not without them.” — Cory Poccia, Founder of Mainstream Entertainment Group Inc.

PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstream Entertainment Group Inc. today announced djOS™ , a patent-pending artificial intelligence platform that fundamentally redefines how DJs, venues, broadcasters, and music entertainment platforms plan, perform, and optimize live music experiences.djOS™ is not DJ software. It is an operating system layer — an intelligent co-pilot that integrates with existing DJ platforms, learns from every performance, and continuously adapts to the crowd in real time. Essentially, AI for DJs . But, not without the DJ.Invented and created by veteran nightclub DJ Cory Poccia — known on stage as DJ Cory P — who has been performing in clubs and venues since 2002 and has shared the stage with artists including Flo Rida and T-Pain. djOS™ is built by a working DJ who lived the problems it solves.From Software to Operating SystemAt the heart of djOS™ is a closed-loop AI architecture that operates across three distinct phases of every performance.Before the event — djOS™ ingests the DJ’s music library, historical performance data, and client-defined event parameters — including must-play and do-not-play lists, energy curves, and scheduled timing cues — to generate a structured, acoustically optimized setlist. When the system encounters a track that cannot be resolved to a file in the DJ’s local library, it automatically substitutes a harmonically and energetically compatible alternative. The result is a setlist that loads cleanly into the DJ’s software with zero manual intervention.During the performance — djOS™ activates a real-time feedback loop. A top-down camera above the booth and a dedicated ambient microphone feed a privacy-preserving telemetry pipeline. The system processes dance-floor movement through dense optical flow analysis and isolates crowd audio through deep-learning source separation — producing an aggregate engagement signal without capturing, storing, or processing any individual biometric data. When the signal deviates from the expected energy curve, djOS™ surfaces a track suggestion: harmonically compatible with the current track’s outro and, critically, one whose intro length fits within the remaining playtime of the song currently playing.The DJ sees the suggestion. The DJ decides. The system never plays a track autonomously.After the event — djOS™ computes the gap between what the AI suggested and what the DJ actually played, weights each divergence by the crowd’s measurable reaction, and updates the DJ’s preference model accordingly. Over time, the system converges on the specific stylistic intuitions of that individual operator. Every performance improves the next.This architecture — combining constraint-satisfaction setlist generation, library-reconciled platform-specific export, privacy-preserving real-time telemetry, feasibility-constrained transition repair, and deviation-weighted learning — is the subject of patent-pending filings in the United States and international jurisdictions.THE PRODUCT ECOSYSTEMdjOS™ Pulse — For DJsThe flagship product for professional and working DJs. Pulse functions as an intelligent assistant across the full performance lifecycle — generating setlists before the show, monitoring crowd response during it, and refining recommendations after it. It integrates directly with leading DJ software platforms, exporting natively compatible crate files that load without manual file matching or path correction. The DJ maintains complete creative control. Pulse provides the data-driven intelligence underneath it.djOS™ Venue — For Hospitality and NightlifeA data layer connecting music programming to point-of-sale data, dwell-time analytics, and crowd behavior signals. Venue transforms music from an ambient afterthought into a measurable revenue driver — enabling operators to identify which genres, energy levels, and transitions correlate with higher spending, and program accordingly, automatically.djOS™ Radio — For Broadcast and StreamingAdaptive programming intelligence for digital radio and streaming platforms. Instead of static scheduling, Radio continuously adjusts playlists in response to listener engagement signals — identifying which tracks retain audiences and which cause drop-off. What broadcasters currently accomplish through quarterly audits, djOS™ Radio does continuously and automatically.djOS™ DNA — Style Modeling and Artist EmulationAI-powered modeling of elite DJ styles — analyzing the sequencing patterns, energy trajectories, and harmonic choices of world-class performers. DNA enables any DJ to perform in the stylistic tradition of globally recognized artists, not as imitation, but as a creative starting point. DNA democratizes performance intelligence that has historically been inaccessible outside years of professional experience.PATENT-PENDING TECHNOLOGYThe djOS™ platform is protected by patent-pending filings submitted in April 2025 in both the United States and international jurisdictions, covering its integrated system of:— AI-driven setlist generation with hard-constraint satisfaction— Real-time crowd-responsive adaptation via privacy-preserving telemetry— Feasibility-constrained transition repair and live suggestion surfacing— Cross-platform integration with professional DJ software and business systemsThis positions djOS™ as foundational technology in the emerging category of adaptive live performance systems. The company is actively engaged with platform developers and hardware manufacturers regarding integration and licensing opportunities.LOOKING AHEADWhile djOS™ Pulse is designed for DJs, the broader platform extends into radio, venues, and entertainment infrastructure — creating a unified ecosystem where music is no longer reactive, but intelligently optimized.As live entertainment continues to evolve, djOS™ represents a shift toward data-enhanced creativity, where intuition is supported by real-time intelligence.AVAILABILITYdjOS™ is currently in development. Platform developers, venue operators, broadcasters, and investment partners may learn more at www.djos.ai or contact the company directly.###About djOS™djOS™ is an artificial intelligence-powered operating system designed to enhance music performance, programming, and audience engagement across DJs, radio platforms, and live venues. By combining machine learning, real-time feedback, and performance analytics, djOS™ enables a new generation of adaptive, data-driven entertainment experiences.

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