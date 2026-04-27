Pioneer Health Chief Receives National Certification

Amit Tandon, M.D.

Dr. Tandon is now a certified Surgeon of Excellence for robotic surgery.

Dr. Tandon is changing the way our industry looks at interventional pulmonology and changing lives in the process. We are very proud to see him receive this well-deserved recognition.”” — S. Irfan Ali, MD, Pioneer Health President & CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Health , a physician-aligned Management Services Organization (MSO) that streamlines healthcare delivery, supports clinical leadership, and builds sustainable care models to improve outcomes and strengthen provider resilience, is proud to announce that Amit K. Tandon, MD, Chief of Interventional Pulmonology at Pioneer Critical Care, has received his accreditation as a Surgeon Of Excellence for Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), which he provides at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.Dr. Tandon is a nationally recognized Interventional Pulmonologist who specializes in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy, pleural diseases, and treating conditions like pulmonary heart disease and asthma. He is a Master Surgeon in Robotic Bronchoscopy who has completed over 500 Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy procedures.“You are a recognized leader in your specialty, and your new achievement communicates exactly that,” wrote SRC CEO Gary M. Pratt in an email announcing the accreditation. “SRC’s gold seal is more than a stamp of approval. It represents a culture of ongoing excellence that must be sustained.”SRC accreditation is an intensive process that requires many hours of hard work and a collaborative effort from the surgeon’s clinical team members, administration, and leadership.“Dr. Tandon is changing the way our industry looks at interventional pulmonology and changing lives in the process,” said S. Irfan Ali, MD, Pioneer Health President & CEO. "We are very proud to see him receive this well-deserved recognition.”Dr. Tandon is set to speak about his work at Florida’s first-ever Interventional Pulmonology Lung Symposium next month. He will help introduce a comprehensive framework for lung nodule evaluation, early cancer detection, diagnostic pathways, surgical management, and advanced airway therapy. Medical professionals who can attend the event will earn up to 8 CME credits at no cost.“It has long been our goal to find lung cancer sooner so we can help more patients survive it,” said Dr. Tandon. “Robotic bronchoscopy allows navigation deep into the lungs without open surgery, so lung nodules can be identified, biopsied, and addressed much earlier. I hope this new accreditation will give more patients the confidence to seek treatment sooner so we can achieve those ideal outcomes. I want to thank SRC for providing this important program.”For more information about Pioneer Health or Dr. Tandon’s work, reach out to us at any time at contactus@pioneerhealthfl.org.About Pioneer HealthPioneer Health is a physician-aligned Management Services Organization (MSO) that provides comprehensive support to specialty care teams to help streamline healthcare operations, empower clinical excellence, and build sustainable care models that improve both patient outcomes and provider experience. As an MSO, the company manages the business side of healthcare so clinicians can focus on care delivery. Pioneer Health has built a reputation for creating, implementing, and sustaining Administrative infrastructure improvements that deliver measurable impact across clinical and operational workflows. For more information, visit the company online at https://pioneerhealthfl.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.