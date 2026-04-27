Vince Creed’s Debut Album Hits 765,000 Streams on YouTube Music in just 10 Days, Closing in on One Million

Vince Creed

Independent rock release surges past 765,000 streams in 10 days, gaining global traction and closing in on one million worldwide.

This record wasn’t built to sit quiet. It was built to hit hard, move people, and remind them what real rock feels like. That’s exactly what it’s doing” — Vince Creed

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vince Creed is kicking the door in with his debut album, released April 15 and already tearing through the global streaming landscape. In just 10 days, the independent release has surpassed 765,000 streams on YouTube Music and is now closing in on the one million mark worldwide.This isn’t a slow climb. It’s a surge.Built on raw power, melodic fire, and arena-sized hooks, the 10-track record delivers a no-compromise rock statement. From the opening strike “Alive in the Flames” to the closing anthem “Running Wild,” the album hits with the kind of energy built for loud speakers, packed crowds, and repeat spins.The project blends classic rock attitude with modern production, delivering a sound designed to connect fast and hit hard. Each track builds on the last, creating a cohesive, high-energy listening experience that translates beyond streaming and into a live setting.Released through Titan Fang Records, the album is now available across all major streaming platforms, including IHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, reaching listeners in over 100 countries worldwide. Early performance points to strong organic growth, global reach, and a fanbase that’s locking in early and pushing the momentum forward.“This record wasn’t built to sit quiet,” said Vince Creed. “It was built to move people, loud, fast, and without apology. And that’s exactly what it’s doing.”With momentum building daily and the one million mark within reach, Vince Creed is emerging as a force in modern rock’s resurgence, delivering a sound rooted in tradition but built to hit right now.For media inquiries, interviews, review requests, or booking information, please contact Titan Fang Records.

Vince Creed - Alive In The Flames

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