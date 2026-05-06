Worthington Design & Remodeling Announces Spring Kitchen & Bath Seminar Events for Indianapolis Area Homeowners

Larry Greene, President, offers Worthington Design & Remodeling seminars in Carmel Indiana, for homeowners. Worthington Design & Remodeling is an award-winning design-build firm that is kown for kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, and whole-home remodels. They have three locations in Indiana - Carmel, Meridian-Kessler, and Zionsville. Indianapolis Kitchen Remodel by Worthington Design & Remodeling Master Bath Remodel Carmel by Worthington Design & Remodeling Custom Wine Cellar in Carmel Indiana

Complimentary May events in Carmel to guide homeowners through design trends, realistic budgeting, and the step-by-step remodeling process.

Remodeling works best when you understand the decisions in front of you and the order of them. This seminar walks through trends, budget, and process so homeowners leave with clarity and confidence.” — Larry Greene

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthington Design & Remodeling, a premier design-build firm serving the greater Indianapolis area for over 20 years, is proud to announce its upcoming Spring Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Seminars. Hosted at the Carmel showroom, these complimentary educational events will take place on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Designed to provide homeowners with clarity and confidence before beginning a home renovation, the seminars will offer a practical look into the three most critical components of a successful remodel: current design trends, accurate budgeting, and the structural planning process.

Understanding the Remodeling Process: The Three Scopes of Work

To help homeowners understand how a project goes from concept to completion, Worthington's team will explain the three distinct scopes of kitchen and bath remodeling including:

Cosmetic Remodel: This involves updating detachable components. In a kitchen, this might include upgrading countertops, adding new appliances, or painting. In a bathroom, it involves updating the toilet, cabinet, countertop, sink, and faucet without altering the room's footprint.

Pull & Replace: This scope involves replacing everything without changing the location. Homeowners get all-new cabinetry, countertops, tile, and flooring, but the original layout remains intact.

Custom Solutions: For homeowners looking to completely transform their space, this scope involves replacing everything and expanding or changing fixture locations. This can include opening up the floor plan, moving walls, adding square footage, and installing custom cabinetry.

Answering the Ultimate Question: What Does an Indianapolis Kitchen Remodel Cost?

One of the most common questions homeowners ask is, "Why can't you give me an exact price?". During the seminar, Worthington explains that existing conditions vary greatly, and an accurate price cannot be set before a design is developed. Instead, attendees will learn about the three primary factors that drive project costs. To navigate these variables, Worthington utilizes two approaches: they can either design to a specific budget set by the client, or let the homeowner's design and material choices set the final price.

What Are the Top Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Trends for 2026?

During our "What’s Trending?" segment, Worthington’s design team will dive into the most requested features shaping the modern home. While the full list of 2026 innovations is extensive, the discussion will highlight a few major shifts in how we live:

Hyper-Organized Living: 2026 is the year of the "hidden kitchen." Custom cabinetry solutions are going way beyond simple shelves, utilizing motorized pull-outs and hyper-functional zones designed to keep counters completely clutter-free. For example, brands like Hafele are leading the charge with advanced interior organization systems and integrated cabinet lighting, proving that every hidden space can be as beautiful as it is practical.

The "Invisible" Countertop: Technology is getting subtler, acting as a silent partner in kitchen design. The newest surface trends feature integrated induction charging, allowing you to power your devices directly through the stone. Industry leaders like Silestone and Dekton by Cosentino are great examples of this. They embed technologies like FreePower seamlessly beneath ultra-durable slabs so the tech remains entirely out of sight.

Next-Gen Smart Appliances: To complete the high-tech, low-clutter aesthetic, the segment will also cover the latest in smart appliances. Today's most intuitive designs, now offered by many top-tier manufacturers, are built to sync with your home network. They anticipate your needs and streamline meal prep without ever compromising on sleek, built-in style.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with Worthington’s experienced in-house team of designers and architects. Light snacks will be provided, and attendees will be entered into an exclusive prize drawing raffle.

Event Details:

Dates: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 & Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location: Worthington Carmel Showroom, 99 E Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

Reservations: Seats are limited. To RSVP and view other upcoming remodeling events, visit the Worthington website or call 317-846-2600.

About Worthington Design & Remodeling: Building on a 20-year legacy in the area as Case Indy, Worthington Design & Remodeling is a premier design-build firm serving Carmel and the greater Indianapolis area. Specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and whole-home renovations, Worthington is known for a guided approach that helps homeowners plan and complete remodels that feel cohesive, functional, and built to last.

Worthington’s work is led by an integrated, experienced in-house team that includes designers, project managers, and carpenters. This structure allows homeowners to move from early planning through final completion with fewer handoffs and clearer communication, especially when projects involve structural changes, complex layouts, or improving the flow between rooms.

As a long standing local office, Worthington is fully licensed and insured, offering homeowners peace of mind with a five year warranty. At the center of every project is The Worthington Way, a proven process built around thoughtful planning, clear expectations, and consistent coordination. From discovery and design development to product selections, scheduling, and construction, the team focuses on helping homeowners make confident decisions in the right order. Clients can expect proactive updates, organized timelines, and a white-glove experience that keeps projects moving smoothly while respecting the home and the people living in it.

Worthington has showrooms in:

Carmel — 99 E Carmel Dr, STE 100, Carmel, IN 46032

Meridian-Kessler — 5912 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Zionsville — 117 S 1st St, Zionsville, IN 46077

And serves the counties of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Johnson and Hendricks



To learn more about Worthington Design & Remodeling or to reserve a seat for an upcoming seminar, call 317.846.2600 or visit the Worthington showroom at 99 E Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032.

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