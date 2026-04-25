Century Roof and Solar Celebrates 30 Years of Service in the San Francisco Bay Area

Century Roofing and Solar Truck

Growing from local East Bay roofing company to full service general contractor

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April marks a major milestone for Century Roof and Solar: 30 years of proudly serving the Greater Bay Area community.Founded in 1996, Century Roof and Solar has grown from a local roofing company into one of the Bay Area's premier full-service solar roof contractors , specializing in roofing, solar, electrical, and sheet metal fabrication—all while staying true to its core mission: delivering quality workmanship and helping homeowners make informed decisions about their homes.Over the past three decades, the company has had the privilege of working with thousands of customers across the Bay Area. Each project, referral, and handshake has played a role in building what Century Roof and Solar is today. “We are incredibly grateful to the community for trusting us with their homes and businesses over the past 30 years,” said the owner. “This journey has not only provided us with success, but more importantly, it has given us the opportunity to serve, educate, and make a positive impact in people’s lives.”More Than Just RoofingWhile being a leading East Bay roofing contractor remains a cornerstone of the business, Century Roof and Solar has expanded significantly to meet the evolving needs of Bay Area property owners:• Solar Expertise Since 2001 - One of the early adopters of solar energy in the region, the company has been designing, installing, and servicing solar systems for over two decades.• Full-Service Electrical Contracting Division - From residential and commercial service upgrades to EV chargers and custom lighting solutions, provides comprehensive electrical services backed by experience and precision.• In-House Sheet Metal Division - With its own fabrication capabilities, the company delivers custom sheet metal solutions, ensuring quality control and faster turnaround times.• Custom Gutter Manufacturing - Offering 12 different gutter styles, all manufactured internally, allowing for superior craftsmanship and tailored solutions.A Commitment to Quality and EducationWhat sets Century Roof and Solar apart is not just the breadth of services—but the commitment to doing things the right way. For 30 years, the company has focused on:• Educating customers so they can make confident decisions• Installing high-quality, long-lasting roofing and energy systems• Standing behind their work with integrity and accountabilityLooking AheadAs Century Roof and Solar celebrates this 30-year milestone, the focus remains on the future—continuing to innovate, improve, and serve the Bay Area with the same dedication that started it all. “We’re just getting started. Our goal is to continue raising the standard in our industry and to be a company our community is proud to work with for generations to come.”________________________________________About Century Roof and SolarCentury Roof and Solar is a Bay Area-based contractor specializing in roofing, solar installation and solar roof repairs , electrical contracting, sheet metal fabrication, and custom gutter systems. Serving residential and commercial clients since 1996, the company is committed to quality craftsmanship, customer education, and long-term value.

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