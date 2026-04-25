Dr. Margaret Smiechowski Completes Alaska’s First Truly Therapeutic Salt Cave at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks

Experience the Unique Beauty and Calm of Salt Cave.

Dr. Margaret Smiechowski completes Alaska’s first therapeutic salt cave at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, opening a new wellness chapter in Fairbanks.

This project is especially meaningful because Alaska deserves access to genuine halotherapy in a professionally designed setting,” — Dr. Margaret Smiechowski

FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major milestone in wellness tourism and holistic health has arrived in Alaska as renowned salt cave pioneer Dr. Margaret Smiechowski announces the completion of the state’s first truly therapeutic salt cave at Pike's Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks.Owned by Jay Ramras, the new salt cave is part of a larger vision to transform the lodge into a premier wellness destination for both travelers and the Fairbanks community. Ramras is creating a welcoming wellness experience for hotel guests while also providing local residents access to restorative services designed to support health, relaxation, and well-being.For more than a year, Jay Ramras worked closely with Michelle Davis and Elizabeth Griswold, whose leadership, planning, and dedication were instrumental in bringing the wellness concept to life. Their vision, coordination, and commitment helped shape the project from early development through completion.The broader wellness area at Pike's Waterfront Lodge is scheduled to officially open in September 2026, marking a significant new chapter for the property and for wellness offerings in Interior Alaska.Designed and built to deliver authentic halotherapy benefits, the salt cave brings the healing environment of traditional Eastern European salt caves to the heart of Alaska. This one-of-a-kind space offers residents and visitors an immersive environment created to support respiratory wellness, relaxation, stress reduction, and overall wellness.Dr. Smiechowski is widely recognized as one of the earliest pioneers of the salt cave movement in the United States. Her innovative work helped introduce therapeutic salt cave design to North America and inspired wellness centers nationwide.“This project is especially meaningful because Alaska deserves access to genuine halotherapy in a professionally designed setting,” said Dr. Margaret Smiechowski. “We created a space where guests can breathe deeply, relax fully, and experience the restorative power of salt therapy.”Jay Ramras added, “We want Pike’s to be more than a place to stay. We’re building a destination where guests and locals alike can recharge, feel better, and enjoy unique wellness experiences year-round.”This salt cave installation was engineered with therapeutic intent, incorporating specialized salt surfaces, calming design elements, and an environment tailored for halotherapy sessions.The opening of Alaska’s first authentic therapeutic salt cave reflects a growing demand for natural wellness experiences across the United States. Guests at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge can now pair the beauty of Fairbanks with a restorative wellness amenity unlike any other in the region.For media inquiries, interviews, or information about salt cave development and consulting services, contact:Salt Cave Inc.Dr. Margaret SmiechowskiEmail: saltcavevt@gmail.comPhone: (802) 770-3138About Dr. Margaret SmiechowskiDr. Margaret Smiechowski is a pioneer in therapeutic salt cave construction in the United States. Her innovative designs have helped bring the benefits of halotherapy to wellness centers, spas, hotels, and private residences nationwide.About Pike’s Waterfront LodgePike's Waterfront Lodge is one of Fairbanks’ best-known hospitality destinations, now expanding into wellness with new amenities designed for travelers and the local community.

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