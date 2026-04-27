NX3 Commercial Group Highlights Increased Investor Demand for Net Lease Assets Driven by Bonus Depreciation Strategies

Fee Simple 7-Eleven NX3 TEAM

Growing emphasis on tax efficiency drives increased allocation into single-tenant net lease properties nationwide

Bonus depreciation is a major driver for investors shifting into net lease assets, allowing them to enhance after-tax returns while generating passive income.” — Robert Zahralban, NX3 Commercial Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX3 Commercial Group , a national investment sales brokerage specializing in single-tenant net lease properties, reports growing investor demand for net lease assets as tax-driven acquisition strategies, including bonus depreciation , continue to influence capital allocation decisions.According to the firm, investors are increasingly factoring tax efficiency into their acquisition strategies, alongside traditional considerations such as location, tenant strength, and lease structure. Bonus depreciation, in particular, has become a key component for investors seeking to enhance after-tax returns while transitioning into more passive investment vehicles.“Bonus depreciation continues to be a major driver for investors allocating capital into net lease assets, particularly for those seeking tax efficiency and passive income,” said Robert Zahralban , Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. “When paired with long-term leases and stable tenants, these assets can provide both immediate tax advantages and consistent income over time.”NX3 Commercial Group has also observed a growing number of investors repositioning out of management-intensive asset classes, such as multifamily, and into net lease properties that offer simplified ownership structures. This trend is particularly evident in high-growth Sunbelt markets, where investors continue to seek long-term stability and favorable economic conditions.The firm notes that while bonus depreciation has been a longstanding tax strategy, its role in acquisition decision-making has become more pronounced as investors look to optimize overall returns in a shifting economic environment.“Tax strategy is playing a larger role in acquisition decisions, with investors using bonus depreciation to enhance returns while transitioning into passive net lease investments,” said Luke Thomson, President and Broker at NX3 Commercial Group. “We’re working closely with clients and their advisors to identify opportunities that align with both their investment goals and tax considerations.”In addition to sourcing opportunities nationwide, NX3 Commercial Group provides advisory services across underwriting, lease analysis, and transaction execution, helping clients navigate both the financial and structural components of net lease investments.As investors continue to prioritize tax efficiency, passive income, and long-term stability, NX3 Commercial Group expects net lease assets to remain a central component of real estate investment strategies.About NX3 Commercial GroupNX3 Commercial Group is a national commercial real estate brokerage specializing in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant net lease properties. The firm represents buyers and sellers across the United States, with a focus on delivering tailored investment solutions, off-market opportunities, and full-service transaction execution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.