How Affluent Retirees Are Repositioning IRA Assets to Reduce Future RMD Exposure and Improve Tax Efficiency

David Hyden, President/Founder

Retirement Tax Consultants Expands Platform with Advanced Tax Strategies and Professional Partnerships

We are the bridge between your CPA and CFP” — David Hyden, Founder/President

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retirement Tax Consultants today announced a significant expansion of its retirement tax planning platform, adding dozens of new strategies and deepening its network of CPA, accounting, valuation, and legal partnerships. The expansion is designed to provide a more coordinated and analytical approach to managing tax exposure for retirees and pre-retirees.The firm’s enhanced platform focuses on improving tax efficiency around IRA distributions and long-term income planning—areas that can materially impact retirement outcomes, particularly as required minimum distributions (RMDs) approach and future tax rates remain uncertain.“It's not what you earn, it's what you keep - and what you've been losing. Our focus is on identifying inefficiencies that are often overlooked in traditional planning,” said David Hyden, President and Founder. “By coordinating across tax, legal, and valuation disciplines, we’re able to evaluate strategies more comprehensively and implement them with greater precision.”EXPANDED CAPABILITIES AND PROFESSIONAL INTEGRATIONThe firm’s platform now includes:- Coordination with CPAs and accountants to align planning with tax reporting- Engagement with independent valuation firms to support defensible asset pricing- Access to legal professionals for structural guidance and opinion letters- A broader set of tax reduction, recovery, and offset strategies- A structured Tax Return Analysis process to identify missed planning opportunities in prior-year filingsThis integrated model is designed to complement—not replace—a client’s existing advisory team while adding deeper analysis in areas often not addressed through tax preparation alone.IRA PLANNING WITH ANALYTICAL AND STRUCTURAL SUPPORTA central component of the firm’s approach is advanced IRA planning. For qualifying clients, strategies may include the use of valuation methodologies—supported by independent third-party appraisals—to adjust the fair market value of certain assets prior to conversion, where appropriate under current tax principles.Clients utilizing these strategies receive:- Third-party valuation reports- Supporting legal documentation, including opinion letters where applicable- Coordinated implementation with their CPA- Structured documentation processes designed to support complianceTAX REDUCTION, RECOVERY, AND INCOME OFFSET STRATEGIESBeyond planning, the firm has expanded its capabilities to include: Tax Recovery Strategies aimed at improving outcomes on previously executed transactions- Income Offset Strategies that may reduce current taxable income through IRS-recognized provisions, including bonus depreciation and excess business loss (EBL), where applicable- Coordinated Strategy Layering to align multiple approaches within a single tax planWith the restoration of 100% bonus depreciation under recent OBBB legislation, certain taxpayers may have increased flexibility to offset ordinary income—including, in some cases, income associated with Roth conversion strategies—subject to eligibility, proper structuring, and coordination with a qualified tax professional.FEATURED PROCESS: DISCOVERY, ANALYSIS, AND OPPORTUNITY IDENTIFICATIONThe firm’s client process is designed to uncover planning opportunities through a structured, multi-step analysis:Full IRA Tax Analysis , a comprehensive evaluation that includes:- IRA tax exposure analysis- Future RMD projections and estimated lifetime taxes- Current vs. future tax bracket analysis- Preliminary Roth conversion modeling- Medicare IRMAA impact analysis- Social Security income (SSI) taxation review- Summary report with findings and a Roth Conversion Timing StrategyTax Return Analysis — A detailed review of prior-year returns to identify missed deductions, credits, timing opportunities, and structural inefficienciesMillion Dollar Challenge — A proprietary framework that evaluates how ongoing structural inefficiencies may be eroding long-term wealth. The process focuses on three core drivers of retirement income efficiency: tax efficiency, income distribution, and excessive fee drain.Rather than relying on additional capital or increased risk, the analysis is designed to optimize existing assets and cash flow by identifying opportunities to reduce unnecessary costs, improve overall tax positioning and reduce retirement risk. As a working objective, the process seeks to uncover at least $1,000,000 in potential lost lifetime income, recognizing that results will vary based on individual circumstances.WHY TIMING AND COORDINATION MATTERTraditional IRA assets can create concentrated future tax exposure due to RMDs, potential tax rate changes, Medicare surcharges, and the taxation of inherited accounts under current distribution rules. Addressing these factors proactively—and in coordination with tax and legal professionals—may improve long-term outcomes and provide greater control over retirement income.STRATEGY HIGHLIGHTS- Analytical approach to reducing taxable exposure on IRA distributions and conversion strategies (for qualifying clients)- Expanded access to income offset strategies, including those utilizing bonus depreciation- Full IRA Tax Analysis to evaluate lifetime tax exposure and timing strategies- Tax Return Analysis to identify previously missed planning opportunities- Identification and reduction of excessive fee drag on long-term portfolios- Coordinated implementation with CPAs, accountants, valuation firms, and legal professionals- Documented, compliance-focused process designed to support defensibilityABOUT RETIREMENT TAX CONSULTANTSRetirement Tax Consultants, LLC is the bridge between your Accountant and Financial Adviser and specializes in retirement-focused tax and income planning, including IRA tax analysis and income-efficiency strategies. The firm works in coordination with clients’ existing advisors to deliver a more integrated approach to managing tax exposure throughout retirement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.