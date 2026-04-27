NX3 Commercial Group Reports Increased Demand for Net Lease Assets Among 1031 Exchange Investors

NX3 TEAM

Firm highlights growing trend of multifamily investors repositioning into net lease assets across high-growth Sunbelt markets

We’re seeing a clear shift from multifamily owners moving away from operationally intensive assets and into net lease investments in the Sunbelt for more predictable, passive income.” — Luke Thomson, President

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX3 Commercial Group , a national investment sales brokerage specializing in single-tenant net lease properties, reports continued growth in demand for net lease assets among investors completing 1031 exchanges, as market conditions drive a shift toward passive, income-producing investments.According to the firm, investors are increasingly prioritizing stability, predictable cash flow, and simplified ownership structures, leading to heightened interest in net lease properties across multiple sectors and markets.“We’re seeing a clear trend where 1031 exchange buyers are moving toward net lease assets for their simplicity and long-term income potential,” said Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. “In many cases, these investors are coming out of more management-intensive properties and looking to reposition into assets that require less day-to-day involvement.”NX3 Commercial Group has also observed a growing number of multifamily owners exiting more operationally intensive investments and reallocating capital into net lease properties, particularly across high-growth Sunbelt markets. This shift reflects a broader trend of investors seeking to simplify ownership structures while maintaining consistent income.The firm has observed increased competition for quality single-tenant opportunities, particularly those backed by national and regional operators with established track records. As a result, access to inventory and speed of execution have become critical factors in successfully completing exchanges within required timelines.“Today’s 1031 investor is more disciplined and strategic,” said Luke Thomson , President and Broker at NX3 Commercial Group. “They’re looking beyond headline numbers and focusing on tenant strength, lease structure, and overall deal quality. Our role is to guide them toward opportunities that align with those priorities while ensuring they can execute within their timelines.”NX3 Commercial Group continues to work with investors nationwide to identify both on-market and off-market net lease opportunities, leveraging its network to provide consistent deal flow and advisory services throughout the exchange process.As demand remains strong, the firm expects net lease assets to continue playing a central role in 1031 exchange strategies, particularly for investors seeking long-term, passive income solutions.About NX3 Commercial GroupNX3 Commercial Group is a national commercial real estate brokerage specializing in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant net lease properties. The firm represents buyers and sellers across the United States, with a focus on delivering tailored investment solutions, off-market opportunities, and full-service transaction execution.

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