BookCovers.pro Launches AI Print Book Cover Generator for KDP and IngramSpark

Full print-ready cover bundles — front, spine, back, ebook, and audiobook — generated in minutes for $19

Full print-ready cover bundles — front, spine, back, ebook, and audiobook — generated in minutes for $19

Most AI cover tools stop at the ebook JPEG because print is genuinely hard — the spine math alone changes with every title. We built the spec layer first.” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Self-published authors can now generate a complete, print-ready book cover bundle — front, spine, back cover, ebook thumbnail, and audiobook art — in minutes using https://www.bookcovers.pro , a new AI-powered cover generation platform built specifically for print-on-demand publishing. Launching publicly this month, BookCovers.pro is the first service to combine GPT Image 2.0 AI generation with dynamic print-specification math, producing output that is simultaneously compliant with both Amazon KDP and IngramSpark without any manual reformatting. A single cover bundle is priced at $19, with volume packs dropping the per-cover cost to as low as $8.99.The broader context matters here. AI image generators have made it trivially easy to produce ebook covers — a single ChatGPT prompt can yield a serviceable JPEG in seconds. But print books are an entirely different technical challenge. A print cover is not an image; it is a precisely engineered document. Spine width must be calculated from the author's specific page count, trim size, and paper stock. Bleed areas must extend exactly 0.125 inches beyond the cut line. Safety zones must keep text and key art away from the trim edge. Color must be converted from RGB to CMYK. Resolution must hold at 300 DPI. Fonts must be embedded. The output format must conform to PDF/X-1a:2001 — a print-production standard that most consumer design tools do not export correctly. Getting all of that right has historically required either a professional designer charging $400 or more per book, or a mass-production cover service, with turnarounds measured in days, not minutes.BookCovers.pro addresses this gap through what the platform calls dynamic template math. When an author enters their trim size, page count, and paper stock — standard, cream, or color — the system calculates spine width, bleed dimensions, and safety zones automatically. These parameters feed directly into the cover template before any AI generation begins, meaning the resulting PDF is structurally correct for print before a single pixel of artwork is placed. The platform then generates a single master PDF that satisfies both KDP and IngramSpark simultaneously, eliminating the need to produce and manage separate files for each retailer. Authors who have previously navigated the KDP Cover Calculator or IngramSpark's template download system will recognize how significant this consolidation is — the two retailers use slightly different specifications, and maintaining two separate cover files across multiple title revisions is a persistent source of errors and rejections.On the creative side, BookCovers.pro uses GPT Image 2.0, currently among the most capable AI image generation models available, operating through the OpenRouter API under the internal model designation Nano Banana 2. Authors describe the cover they want in a text prompt, and the system generates artwork calibrated to the cover's exact print dimensions. Critically, the platform supports reference image uploads, allowing authors to provide character art, photography, existing brand assets, or style references that the AI incorporates into the generated cover. Paid users receive unlimited revisions on any cover they are working on, meaning an author can iterate on the prompt, swap reference images, and regenerate until the result meets their standards — all within the same $19 credit. The final output package includes the print-ready PDF for both KDP and IngramSpark, a properly sized ebook cover image, and an audiobook cover image, covering every major distribution format an independent author is likely to need.What separates BookCovers.pro from the crowded field of AI ebook cover tools is the print specification layer. Generating a JPEG for an ebook requires no knowledge of bleed, CMYK color space, or PDF standards. Generating a print cover that will not be rejected at the KDP or IngramSpark upload stage requires all of those things, plus accurate spine math that changes with every title. No general-purpose AI image tool handles this automatically. BookCovers.pro is purpose-built for the print use case, and its output format — PDF/X-1a:2001, CMYK, 300 DPI, embedded fonts — matches the technical requirements that professional print designers work to as a matter of course. For authors who have tried to adapt AI-generated images into print covers using Canva or similar tools and encountered retailer rejections, the platform offers a direct path to compliant output without requiring any design software knowledge."Most AI cover tools stop at the ebook JPEG because print is genuinely hard to get right — the spine math alone changes with every title," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "We built the specification layer first and the AI generation second, so the output is compliant by construction."The platform is designed for self-published authors at every stage of their publishing journey. A first-time author preparing a single title can use the free trial — no credit card required — to generate a cover and evaluate the output before committing to a purchase. This try-before-you-buy flow means authors can verify that the AI-generated art matches their vision and that the print specifications reflect their actual book dimensions before any money changes hands. For authors managing a backlist or publishing multiple titles per year, the volume credit packs offer meaningful cost reduction: five covers for $79, ten for $139, twenty-five for $299, fifty for $499, and one hundred for $899. Credits carry a two-year expiration and are non-transferable. There are no subscriptions, no monthly fees, and no per-revision charges for paid users — a deliberate design choice that aligns the platform's incentives with authors who need to iterate to get a cover right.Small publishers handling multiple titles will find the volume pricing particularly relevant. At the 100-pack tier, the per-cover cost of $8.99 undercuts traditional cover services by a factor of seven or more, while delivering output in minutes rather than days. Each credit produces the full bundle — print PDF, ebook image, audiobook image — so publishers are not paying separately for each format variant. The reference image upload feature is especially useful for publishers maintaining visual consistency across a series, allowing the same character art or design elements to carry through multiple covers without requiring a designer to manually apply them each time.About BookCovers.pro: https://www.bookcovers.pro is an AI-powered book cover generation platform operated by Archieboy Holdings, LLC. The platform produces print-ready cover bundles — including front, spine, and back cover in a single PDF/X-1a:2001 file, plus ebook and audiobook cover images — for self-published authors and small publishers distributing through Amazon KDP and IngramSpark. Cover specifications, including spine width, bleed, and safety zones, are calculated automatically from the author's trim size, page count, and paper stock. Single covers are available for $19 with no subscription required. A free trial with no credit card required allows authors to generate and evaluate a cover before purchasing.

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