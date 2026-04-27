NX3 Commercial Group Expands 1031 Exchange Advisory Services for Net Lease Investors Nationwide

NX3 Commercial Group NX3 TEAM

Expands 1031 Exchange Advisory Services for Net Lease Investors Nationwide

Execution is everything in a 1031 exchange. Our role is to help clients identify and secure the right net lease opportunities within strict timelines.” — Robert Zahralban, NX3 Commercial Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX3 Commercial Group , a national investment sales brokerage specializing in single-tenant net lease assets, continues to expand its 1031 Exchange Advisory services as demand from private investors and advisors accelerates across the country.The firm has been actively advising clients on 1031 exchanges, assisting in the identification and acquisition of replacement properties that align with strict timing requirements and long-term investment objectives. As transaction volume increases, NX3 is further scaling its platform to support clients navigating complex exchanges in competitive markets.“Our clients are operating under strict timelines, and execution is everything,” said Robert Zahralban , Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. “We’ve built our business around sourcing opportunities and moving quickly, whether that’s on-market or off-market deals. The goal is simple—put our clients in a position to successfully complete their exchange with confidence.”NX3 Commercial Group focuses on sourcing single-tenant net lease properties nationwide, working with buyers to match capital requirements, geographic preferences, and risk profiles. The firm regularly assists investors through the full lifecycle of the exchange process, including deal sourcing, underwriting, lease review, and transaction coordination.With continued interest in passive investment strategies, net lease assets remain a preferred option for many 1031 exchange buyers seeking stable income and limited management responsibility. NX3 works closely with clients to identify assets backed by national and regional operators, with an emphasis on long-term performance and downside protection.“We’re seeing consistent demand from investors looking to reposition capital into net lease properties,” Zahralban added. “Our role is to guide them through that process and provide access to opportunities that meet both their timeline and investment criteria.”NX3 Commercial Group continues to expand its relationships with property owners, developers, and tenants nationwide, allowing the firm to deliver a steady pipeline of opportunities and advisory services to its clients.About NX3 Commercial GroupNX3 Commercial Group is a national commercial real estate brokerage specializing in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant net lease properties. The firm represents buyers and sellers across the United States, with a focus on delivering tailored investment solutions, off-market opportunities, and full-service transaction execution.

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