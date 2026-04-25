EPC Group Introduces Copilot & M365 Tenant Security Review as 80% of Tenants Found Misconfigured

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New 47‑point Copilot & Microsoft 365 Tenant Security Review from EPC Group identifies misconfigurations and AI‑related risks in 80% of client tenants.

In almost every tenant we review, Copilot is not the problem. The problem is ten years of ungoverned collaboration, oversharing, and misconfigured security that Copilot simply exposes.” — Errin O’Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group has introduced a 47‑point Copilot & Microsoft 365 Tenant Security Review after finding that more than 80 percent of enterprise tenants assessed to date contained critical misconfigurations, oversharing, or AI‑related risks that could expose sensitive data as organizations adopt Microsoft Copilot and other AI tools.EPC Group, a Houston‑based Microsoft consulting firm and four‑time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence and Microsoft consulting, created the offering to address a specific problem emerging in enterprise Microsoft 365 environments.Many organizations have moved rapidly to enable Copilot, Teams, SharePoint, Power BI, and other cloud services, but have never completed a structured review of tenant‑wide permissions, legacy sharing links, inactive users, or “bring‑your‑own‑AI” behavior that can bypass governance.“In almost every tenant we review, Copilot is not the problem,” said Errin O’Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect at EPC Group. “The problem is ten years of ungoverned collaboration, oversharing, and misconfigured security that Copilot simply exposes. If you turn on powerful AI against an ungoverned tenant, it is going to find everything you forgot you shared.”The new service is built around a 47‑point audit framework that examines how an organization’s Microsoft 365 tenant is actually configured in production. The review covers global and admin roles, conditional access and authentication policies, SharePoint and OneDrive sharing settings and legacy links, Teams external and guest access, sensitivity labels and data loss prevention policies, Power BI workspace and app permissions, and Copilot enablement patterns that may surface sensitive content. It also evaluates “bring‑your‑own‑AI” usage via unmanaged ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other tools accessed from corporate devices or browsers.The assessment is delivered as a practical, prioritized set of security and governance findings rather than a generic checklist. EPC Group’s team analyzes the tenant, documents risks in plain language, and provides recommended remediation steps mapped to business impact and implementation effort so CIOs and CISOs can see exactly where to act first.The 60‑day turnaround plan identifies this Copilot & M365 Tenant Security Review as Track A in EPC Group’s revenue strategy, with three standard tiers. Assessment‑only engagements start at $25,000 for the 47‑point review and executive briefing. Assessment plus remediation typically runs around $50,000 for organizations that want help implementing high‑priority fixes and governance changes.Ongoing governance programs start around $8,000 per month for organizations that want continued monitoring, tuning, and advisory support as Copilot and Microsoft 365 evolve.EPC Group positions the review as a category‑creating service focused specifically on Copilot and AI‑driven risk inside Microsoft 365 tenants—rather than a generic security audit or penetration test. The goal is to make sure that when organizations enable Copilot, they are exposing AI only to the information employees are truly supposed to see, not to a decade of accumulated configuration debt.The service is also informed by EPC Group’s AI governance work, including a widely documented case where O’Connor caught three major AI platforms—ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude—fabricating execution, progress, and capabilities during testing. Those incidents, which included fake deployment IDs, synthetic progress reports, and invented connectors, reinforced EPC Group’s view that organizations need governance for both AI behavior and data exposure, not just new tools.“AI will happily summarize your most sensitive contracts, HR files, or board decks if the underlying tenant is misconfigured,” O’Connor said. “At the same time, AI systems themselves can misrepresent what they are doing. The only defensible position is strong governance at the tenant layer plus clear guardrails around how AI can interact with that tenant.”Beyond Copilot and core Microsoft 365 workloads, EPC Group’s review examines adjacent services that can quietly expand an organization’s risk surface. That includes Power BI workspaces that were never realigned after mergers or tenant‑to‑tenant migrations, Power Apps applications that expose data to broader audiences than intended, and Power Automate flows that move sensitive information between systems without consistent data loss prevention policies. By looking at the tenant as a whole rather than one product at a time, the firm is able to identify issues that cut across collaboration, analytics, and automation.Many organizations have also completed one or more tenant‑to‑tenant or cross‑cloud migrations over the past decade, often under tight timelines. EPC Group routinely finds legacy security groups, orphaned SharePoint permissions, and lingering guest accounts that were never fully rationalized during those moves.The Copilot & M365 Tenant Security Review treats these historical migrations as first‑class risk factors and, where appropriate, recommends a phased clean‑up that can be executed alongside future consolidation or modernization projects so that misconfigurations are not carried forward into the next tenant.Because EPC Group has delivered more than 1,500 Power BI deployments and 500 Microsoft Fabric implementations, the security review does not stop at collaboration tools. The team evaluates how Microsoft 365 identities and groups map into Power BI workspace roles, app permissions, and row‑level security, and how Fabric items such as lakehouses, warehouses, and pipelines are protected. This is particularly important for organizations that plan to use Copilot with Power BI or to expose Fabric data through natural language interfaces and AI‑driven insights.In a lot of environments, analytics and collaboration grew up in parallel,” O’Connor said. “Copilot forces those worlds together and you must have proper AI Governance implemented. If your tenant security model is out of sync with your Power BI and Fabric security model, AI is going to discover the seam between them. Part of our job in this review is to close that seam before it becomes a headline. The firm emphasizes a “train‑the‑trainer” approach so that internal IT and security teams can own the governance program going forward.EPC Group’s tenant security and governance methodologies are informed by nearly three decades of enterprise work across highly regulated industries. The company has supported initiatives for organizations such as NASA, the FBI, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and global brands that operate under strict compliance requirements. The Copilot & M365 Tenant Security Review turns those lessons into a structured engagement that can be completed in weeks, not months.

Copilot Security Readiness: Permission Audit vs. Production Chaos | Video 3 of 3

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