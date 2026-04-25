Latoya Martin Becomes the Go To ALF Coach After Helping Over 1,000 Entrepreneurs Launch Assisted Living Facilities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs ready to break into the assisted living industry now have a clear entry point. Latoya Martin, healthcare entrepreneur and founder of Homecare Startups, is opening access to her coaching program designed to help individuals launch and scale assisted living and homecare businesses with clarity and confidence.After more than 16 years in the healthcare industry and successfully building her own assisted living facility and adult day care center, Latoya has turned her experience into a proven system that is helping everyday people step into ownership.Homecare Startups is not just another coaching program. It is a results driven business model that has already helped over 1,000 aspiring entrepreneurs start and scale their own assisted living and homecare businesses across the country.Many people are interested in the healthcare space but feel overwhelmed by licensing, setup, and operations. Through her coaching, Latoya removes that confusion and provides a clear path from idea to execution.“You don’t need years of experience to get started. You need the right guidance and a clear plan.”With hands on experience as both a facility owner and operator, Latoya teaches from real world knowledge, not theory. Her clients are guided through every stage of the process from licensing to opening their doors and building sustainable income.Through Homecare Startups, she is helping a new wave of entrepreneurs move with confidence, secure their footing in the healthcare industry, and build businesses that create long term stability and financial growth.Her work goes beyond business. It is about helping people shift their mindset, step into new opportunities, and build something that changes their future.Latoya Martin is now opening limited spots for individuals who are serious about starting or scaling their own assisted living facility.Those ready to take the next step can book a one on one call to receive guidance, clarity, and a personalized plan.About Latoya MartinLatoya Martin is a healthcare entrepreneur and the founder of Homecare Startups. With over 16 years of industry experience, she has built and operated her own assisted living facility and adult day care center and has helped more than 1,000 individuals launch and grow healthcare businesses. Her work focuses on simplifying the process of ownership and equipping her clients with the tools, strategy, and confidence needed to succeed in the assisted living industry.

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