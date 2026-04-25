From 8 Figure Exit to a Movement Kris Murray Launches Wealth Love Freedom for Women Seeking Success Without Sacrifice

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After building an 8 figure company from just $15,000 in seed money and successfully exiting, serial entrepreneur Kris Murray is stepping into her next chapter with the launch of Wealth Love Freedom - a transformational community designed for leaders who are ready to stop choosing between business success, personal fulfillment, and real freedom.Wealth Love Freedom is not just another business program. It is a high level community and coaching ecosystem built for people who have already achieved or are on the path to building significant income but know that success without alignment is no longer enough.“Real success is not just about what you build. It is about how you live, how you love and how free you feel while doing it.”With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience and four consecutive years on the INC 5000 list, Kris has built and scaled multiple companies including The Child Care Success Company and Grow Your Center serving thousands of clients globally. Now she is bringing that same level of strategy and wisdom into a space designed to support the whole leader, not just her business.Inside the Wealth Love Freedom community, members gain access to advanced business strategy mentorship and a powerful network rooted in three core pillars: abundance, love, and personal freedom. The community supports business owners and leaders in scaling to 7 and 8 figures while also rebuilding their relationship with themselves and their inner world.The platform includes business scaling support for entrepreneurs and executives along with life mentorship designed to help leaders reconnect with their intuition, increase confidence, and create lives that feel as good as they look.Hosted on the Skool platform, Wealth Love Freedom is now open to leaders who are ready to elevate every area of their lives without burnout, without compromise, and without shrinking themselves to succeed.People ready to join the Wealth Love Freedom community can learn more and join here:About Kris MurrayKris Murray is a serial entrepreneur business and mindset coach, as well as a TedX speaker, globally recognized keynote speaker and five-time author. She built and exited an 8 figure company and was named one of America’s Top 50 Successful Women by Success Magazine. Her company was named one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies in America, four years consecutively. Kris is a certified Teacher of Presence after completing advanced training under Eckhart Tolle.

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