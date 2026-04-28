Max Lifchitz celebrates Cinco de Mayo performing music from composers in Mexico and the U.S. on Monday, May 4 @ 7 PM

NorSou May 4 2026 Artists

The pianist offers a unique recital featuring works by Carlos Chavez, Aaron Copland, Manuel Ponce, Silvestre Revueltas, and other composers.

One of America’s finest exponents of contemporary piano music” — American Record Guide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join pianist Max Lifchitz in a vibrant celebration of Cinco de Mayo as he brings to life the rich musical traditions of both Mexico and the United States.Experience an exhilarating performance featuring compositions that reflect the diverse cultural tapestry of these two nations. This festive occasion, filled with rhythm, melody, and a spirit of unity, is not to be missed.The program showcases works by renowned Mexican composers Carlos Chavez , Manuel M. Ponce, and Silvestre Revueltas, as well as American composers Marshall Bialosky, Sheli Nan, and Aaron Copland. It highlights three pieces that reflect a cosmopolitan perspective, specifically written for Mr. Lifchitz by Manuel Enriquez, Robert Fleisher, and William Ortiz. Additionally, the program features the U.S. premiere of a work by Emiliana de Zubeldia, who was born inSpain, but spent most of her adult life in Mexico.This unique opportunity to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday while exploring 20th- and 21st-century piano music will take place in New York City at the intimate Klavierhaus Auditorium, located at 790 11th Avenue (between 54th and 55th Streets). The performance will begin at 7 PM and conclude around 8:20 PM.Admission to the event is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.The event will also be streamed live on YouTube at @ https://www.youtube.com/live/QVc4OXmE6J0?si=feC1LpgaYNIJmYJ_ For complete programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website @ https://www.northsouthmusic.org/Calendar The San Francisco Chronicle described Max Lifchitz as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist," while The New York Times praised his "clean, measured, and sensitive performances." Lifchitz began his musical training in Mexico City before moving to New York, where he honed his skills at The Juilliard School. He was awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth-Century Music. Lifchitz has performed on concert stages across Latin America, Europe, and the United States. His highly acclaimed solo and ensemble recordings are widely available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Music Performance Funds, the BMI Foundation, and the generosity of numerous individual donors.

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