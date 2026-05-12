Dave Hemker Appointed to Ingantec’s Board of Directors

Semiconductor Industry Veteran to Chair Technology Committee and Lead Technical Advisory Board at MicroLED Startup

I am excited to join Ingantec’s Board as the company advances its novel InGaN platforms.” — Dr. David J. Hemker, CTO Lam Research (ret.)

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, a materials science company developing breakthrough InGaN-based platforms for advanced microLED displays and photonics applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. David J. Hemker to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hemker will also chair the board's Technology Committee and the company’s Technical Advisory Board.

Dr. Hemker brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience in the semiconductor equipment industry. He joined Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) in 1998 as Senior Director of New Product Development and retired in 2018 as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. At Lam Research, he led long-range research, technology development, and Lam’s technical venture investments (prior to the formation of Lam Ventures), serving as board observer for such investments as Molecular Imprints (acquired by Magic Leap), Applied Microstructures (acquired by SPTS/KLA-Tencor), and Replisaurus Technologies AB. Dr. Hemker’s technology and strategic contributions as CTO helped drive Lam’s significant product innovations and strong revenue growth, with Lam equipment used in virtually every leading-edge semiconductor node to date.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Hemker to our Board at this pivotal time,” said Alan Yeung, Chairman and CEO of Ingantec. “Dave’s vast and deep expertise in scaling R&D and his leadership in overseeing technology investments at Lam will be invaluable as we build Ingantec’s growth infrastructure and move to commercialize our InGaN-based platforms.”

Prior to joining Lam, Dr. Hemker was Vice President of Technology at Plasma & Materials Technologies (PMT), a semiconductor equipment startup. He managed R&D, technology, and engineering, serving as the technical interface with the venture capital and investment community ahead of PMT’s IPO in 1995. Post-IPO, he helped guide PMT’s acquisition of UK-based Electrotech Ltd., which formed Trikon Technologies. Before PMT, Dr. Hemker started at and held various engineering and leadership roles at Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

“I am excited to join Ingantec’s Board as the company advances its novel InGaN platforms. Ingantec’s breakthrough technologies in III-Nitride optoelectronics address key materials challenges in compound semiconductors, enabling high-efficiency, small form-factor red emitters that integrate seamlessly with blue and green devices,” noted David J. Hemker. “I look forward to contributing my experience in Ingantec’s technology development and helping the company grow and thrive in scaling up new semiconductor and photonics applications.”

A key addition to Ingantec, Dr. David Hemker’s board appointment reflects Ingantec’s commitment to strengthening its world-class leadership in semiconductor and photonics technology development. Dr. Hemker holds a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford University. He has been named inventor on more than 100 patents worldwide.

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