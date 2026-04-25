DHS Honors Angel Families During National Crime Victims Week

Every day, DHS fights for justice for the innocent Americans whose lives were stolen by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes National Crime Victims Week by shining a light on victims of illegal alien crime and Angel Families who lost loved ones due to crimes committed by criminal illegal aliens.

President Trump created the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office during his first Administration—only for the Biden Administration to shutter its doors and leave victims of illegal alien crime without access to many key support services and resources. Last year on April 9, the Trump administration re-opened the VOICE office and put American victims and their families first.

The VOICE Office helps victims of crime and their families by:

Helping victims follow and understand the immigration enforcement and removal process.

Signing up victims to receive automated custody status information on criminal aliens in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Providing additional criminal or immigration history about illegal aliens to victims or their families.

Explaining where a victim may have the opportunity to provide a victim impact statement in applicable cases.

Giving access to social service professionals and local contacts who can help connect victims to resources and service providers.

Over the past year, the VOICE Office fielded nearly 900 calls from victims, family members, and advocates seeking information and assistance. Among those calls, 32% involved violent assault, 15% involved rape or sexual assault, 9% involved homicide or manslaughter, 7% involved family or partner violence, and 6% involved stalking or intimidation.

If an illegal harms even one American, that is one victim too many. Illegal alien crime is virtually 100% preventable. The Biden administration left our border wide open and allowed criminals to pour into our country.

That ended day one of President Donald J. Trump’s return to office. This National Crime Victims week, DHS remembers all U.S. citizens needlessly hurt by illegal immigration.

“For too long in this country, victims of illegal alien crime have been ignored by the media and sanctuary politicians,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This National Crime Victims Week, Secretary Markwayne Mullin is honoring the victims of illegal alien crime. DHS will never stop fighting for victims of illegal aliens and will ALWAYS put America first. Every crime committed by an illegal alien is completely preventable.”

A sampling of victims of illegal alien crime include:

Megan Bos:

In April 2025, Megan Bos’ body was found partially decomposed in a garbage can in Waukegan, Illinois, belonging to Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Mendoza-Gonzalez was charged with abuse of a corpse, two counts of concealing the death of a person and obstructing justice. Despite these charges, he was RELEASED under sanctuary Governor J.B. Pritzker. On July 19, 2025, ICE officers in Chicago arrested him.

Joshua Wilkerson:

On November 16, 2010, eighteen-year-old Joshua Wilkerson was murdered by his classmate Hermilo Moralez, a criminal illegal alien from Belize. After going missing, Wilkerson’s body was later found dumped in the woods, severely beaten and burned. Less than five months before murdering Joshua, Moralez was arrested for harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Dalilah Coleman:

Dalilah Coleman was the victim of a car crash caused by an illegal alien driving recklessly behind the wheel of a semi-truck when she was 5-years-old. She was in a coma for three weeks and required six months of hospital treatment. Now 7, she will need life-long therapy. Partap Singh, the illegal alien responsible, first entered the United States illegally in 2022 but was RELEASED by the Biden Administration. Despite his immigration history, he was also granted a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by the state of California.

Katie Abraham:

20-year-old Katie Abraham, a college student at Ohio University, was killed on January 19, 2025, in a car accident in Urbana, Illinois, when a drunk driver rear-ended the vehicle she was riding in at high speed. The driver, an illegal alien named Julio Cucul-Bol, fled the scene but was later apprehended. He ultimately pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated Driving Under Intoxication (DUI) resulting in death and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin:

On November 19, 2021, Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin, both 19 years old were hit and killed by an illegal alien, Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, while he was driving drunk, high on drugs, and speeding at nearly 100 mph on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Ortega-Anguiano, a repeat criminal, has a lengthy track record that includes multiple felonies and convictions for driving without a license. Despite being deported, he re-entered the country illegally twice.

Lacy Marie Ferguson:

On August 24, 2003, Lacy Marie Ferguson and her boyfriend were caught in the crossfire of a shootout between multiple illegal aliens. The couple plus a third person, were shot, although only Lacy was killed. Lacy left behind her three-year-old daughter. In 2016, thirteen years after this crime, the Office of the District Attorney of Stanislaus County announced the arrest of David Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico for Lacy’s murder. He was eventually convicted for murder the following year.

Chrishia Odette:

Chrishia Odette was killed by an unlicensed illegal alien the night of September 12, 2014, after she was struck by car while crossing the street on the way to a slumber party at a friend’s house. The driver of the car, Ramiro Guevara, was an illegal from Mexico who spent less than 35 minutes behind bars before posting a cash bond. Guevara had been encountered twice before in 1994 and 2004 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), before being returned to Mexico both times. Her father, Chris, lost his wife fifteen months before this incident due to breast cancer.

Rocky Paul Jones:

On December 17, 2018, 51-year-old Rocky Paul Jones of Visalia, California, was shot and killed at a gas station during a 24-hour shooting and crime spree perpetuated by Gustavo Garcia, an illegal alien. In additional to killing Rocky, the criminal alien shot a farm worker in the chest while he was on a ladder picking fruit, followed a woman to her car and attempted to shoot and kill her, fired multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend’s home, and robbed a gas station. Garcia was previously deported from the U.S. in 2014 by ICE after being charged with previous crimes including illegal possession of a firearm.

Hailey King:

Hailey King was 18 years old when she was hit and killed on November 7, 2016, in Fayetteville, Arkansas by illegal alien Sergio Rodriguez. Instead of stopping to help Hailey, he fled the scene. Rodriguez also struck Osmin Gutierrez, rendering him a double amputee. He later passed away from his injuries in 2021 at 25-years-old. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and has twice been denied parole, with the most recent denial being in 2022. King left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Lizbeth Medina:

Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old cheerleader at Edna High School in Texas, was found dead in the bathtub by her mother at their family home on December 5, 2023. She was stabbed to death by Rafael Govea Romero, an illegal alien from Mexico, who had been placed on an ICE detainer because of an expired visa.

Since day one of his administration, President Trump has taken swift and decisive action to Make America Safe Again, centering his first bill signed in office on Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was senselessly killed by a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and member of Tren de Aragua.

Of illegal aliens arrested by ICE law enforcement, nearly 70% have committed a crime or been charged with a crime in the U.S. DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like these taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

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