Coast Guard Rescues Four From Vessel Trapped in Ice for Over 24 Hours in Alaska

The rescuing USCG helicopter aircrew worked through the night and flew more than 800 miles in near-zero visibility through mountainous terrain, blowing snow, and icing conditions

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter aircrew flew more than 800 miles in near-zero visibility through mountainous terrain, blowing snow, and icing conditions to rescue three adults and one child from an 18-foot vessel trapped on an ice floe near Chefornak, Alaska, Sunday.

“Amid hazardous weather and challenging terrain, this helicopter crew showcased exceptional teamwork, steadfast determination, and bravery in carrying out this successful mission to safely rescue these four individuals,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Their lifesaving efforts are a testament to the Coast Guard’s motto: Semper Paratus, always ready. We are proud of the patriots who serve in the U.S. Coast Guard and continue their important work despite the Democrats’ reckless DHS shutdown.”

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command center received a report from Alaska State Troopers that a group of four people on a subsistence seal hunting expedition required assistance after being trapped on the ice for over 24 hours.

Despite freeing the vessel from the ice overnight in an attempt to reach a shore party that had come from the village with snow machines, the hunting party was unable to reach the shore party due to moving ice.

Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to respond. Following fuel stops in King Salmon and Bethel, the helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday.