ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Sexual Assailants, and Drug Traffickers During National Crime Victims Week

During National Crime Victims Week, DHS remembers the innocent American lives stolen at the hands of criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including aggravated sexual assault, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, assault by strangulation, and distribution of methamphetamine.

“During National Crime Victims Week, DHS is continuing its work to fight for justice for victims of illegal alien crime. By removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities, ICE is stopping them before they can perpetrate more crimes and create more victims,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, and drug traffickers. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will never stop fighting for justice for the innocent Americans whose lives were stolen by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Carlos Portillo-Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in Indio, California.

Pablo Blanco-Fortuna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Eladio Laines, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual assault and unlawful restraint - serious bodily injury in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Roberto Vallejo-Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault by strangulation in Wake County, North Carolina.

Alfredo Delgado-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for distribution of methamphetamine in Los Angeles, California.

Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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