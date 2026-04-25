ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Deviants, Violent Assailants and Drug Traffickers During National Crime Victims Week

During National Crime Victims Week, DHS remembers the innocent American lives stolen at the hands of criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted of horrific crimes, including murder, child sexual abuse, and drug-trafficking.

“During National Crime Victims Week, DHS law enforcement continues to deliver justice for victims of illegal alien crime by removing criminals from our communities,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, sexual predators and drug traffickers. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE has been unleashed to make America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Luis Eduardo Orozco-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in San Jose, California.

Gadvin Acencio-Godoy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for indecent act with a child by a parent, TWO counts of aggravated sexual battery and sodomy: victim under 13-years-old, in Winchester, Virginia.

Esau Arroyo-Velazquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for SIX counts of sexual assault in Maury County, Tennessee.

Pedro Pablo Fundora-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon, FOUR counts of drug possession, THREE counts of selling cocaine in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rochlem Eric Aquino-Yadao, a criminal illegal alien from Philippines, convicted for distribution of methamphetamines in Glendale, California.

Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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