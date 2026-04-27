Ingantec Joins UCSB’s Prestigious SSLEEC Consortium to Accelerate GaN and MicroLED Innovations

Membership Provides Access to World-Leading GaN Expertise, Facilities, and Intellectual Property to Fast-Track Commercialization of Next-Gen MicroLED Solutions

Industry-academic partnerships like this (with Ingantec) are essential for moving breakthroughs from the lab to real-world impact...” — Dr Shuji Nakamura-SSLEEC Research Director & 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, a materials science company developing breakthrough, cleantech platforms for advanced microLED displays and photonics applications, today announced its membership in the University of California Santa Barbara’s (UCSB) Solid-State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center (SSLEEC) consortium.

The move deepens a collaboration that dates to Ingantec’s founding in 2022 and builds on prior joint efforts in indium gallium nitride (InGaN) epitaxy, optoelectronic architectures, and high-performance GaN technologies. As a consortium member, Ingantec gains direct access to UCSB’s renowned faculty, state-of-the-art research facilities, and leading GaN experts—resources that are expected to significantly speed product development, particularly for high-efficiency, manufacturable microLEDs.

“SSLEEC has been at the forefront of materials growth, device design, and fabrication for high-efficiency LEDs and laser diodes for nearly two decades,” said Shuji Nakamura, Research Director of SSLEEC and 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics. “Industry-academic partnerships like this are essential for moving breakthroughs from the lab to real-world impact. Our model has generated more than 150 patents in the past five years alone and helped launch numerous deep-tech startups.”

“Joining SSLEEC represents a major milestone in our journey to commercialize game-changing microLED technology,” said Alan Yeung, CEO and Cofounder of Ingantec. “We are excited to work closely with pioneers like Drs. Steven DenBaars, Shuji Nakamura, and James Speck at UCSB. This partnership will help us accelerate our roadmap, improve material quality and scalability, and strengthen our position with customers, partners, and investors as we deliver simpler, more cost-effective solutions for next-generation microLED displays.”

Building upon an existing exclusive licensing agreement, the University of California Santa Barbara, through its Office of Technology and Industry Alliances (TIA), and Ingantec have entered into a patent rights evaluation agreement. This provides Ingantec the opportunity to assess and potentially license additional UCSB-patented technologies to complement its proprietary materials platforms.

“UCSB’s impact on GaN semiconductor technology would not have happened without companies such as Ingantec in licensing the university’s early-stage technologies, further developing them, and eventually bringing innovative products based on UCSB’s inventions to the marketplace,” said Claire T. Driscoll, UCSB's Director of the Office of TIA. “Deep-tech startups like Ingantec offer a viable and efficient pathway for UCSB-created technologies to be incorporated into a wide range of commercial products that have both a public benefit and also help to grow the U.S. economy.”

Membership in SSLEEC accelerates and reinforces Ingantec’s strategy of combining cutting-edge academic research with its own innovations in III-nitride materials to overcome key challenges in microLED efficiency, color performance, and scalable manufacturing. The company continues to actively pursue strategic partnership, licensing, and investment opportunities within the wide-bandgap semiconductor, display, and other optoelectronics sectors.

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