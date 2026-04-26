ALESSANDRO IENZI AND RAIZES TEATRO: YOUTH EDUCATION THROUGH THEATRE FROM SICILY

Christian Wayne in Anime dal Fondo - by Alessandro Ienzi

From Sicily, Alessandro Ienzi and Raizes Teatro bring educational innovation: theatre and testimonies to raise youth awareness on addiction and health.

Theatre builds community and spreads equality, peace and solidarity. *Depth Within* shows exclusion can inspire compassion, soften hearts and make space in our souls.” — Alessandro Ienzi - Raizes Art Director

PALERMO, SICILIA ITALIA, ITALY, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story that can change perspectives: on April 27, from Palermo, Raizes Teatro launches the tour “Losing Oneself/Finding Oneself,” theatre and testimony to address addiction

“Losing Oneself/Finding Oneself” kicks off in Palermo, a non-formal education event that uses theatre and personal testimony to open a dialogue on the issue of pathological addictions. The Sicilian tour, which will reach all provinces of Sicily, begins on April 27 at the Golden Theatre in Palermo. The initiative, promoted by Andrea Fossati, director of the Istituto Provinciale Pio La Torre, combines the theatre of Alessandro Ienzi with the testimony of Walter Delogu, engaging students in a discussion about the risks of addiction.

The project uses the language of theatre and direct testimony to address a delicate and highly relevant issue: pathological addictions. Its goal is to raise awareness among young people and promote their psychological and social well-being through engaging and meaningful experiences.

The event is organized by the SHE – Schools for Health in Europe network, in collaboration with Raizes Teatro, and is part of the Cross-cutting Action of the @LAB_SCHOOL project – Actions for combating and preventing addictions.

The initiative is funded by the Department of Education and Vocational Training of the Sicilian Region, through Office II of the USR Sicily, with the participation of the Department of Health of the Sicilian Region.

The event will open with institutional speeches by Francesco Zavatteri, president of La Casa di Giulio, and Elena Ippoliti, representative of the United Nations, who will introduce the topic of addiction prevention and the role of schools in promoting well-being. The initiative will be presented by Paola Capuano.

At the heart of the initiative is the performance *Anime dal fondo*, written and directed by Palermo-based director Alessandro Ienzi, produced by Raizes in collaboration with Injoy Entertainment New York and Cindy Sibilsky. Starring Diletta Guglielmi and Christian Ceresera, the play brings to the stage the intense and dramatic story of two young people struggling with addiction, vulnerability, and the desire for redemption. A raw yet poetic narrative that explores, with depth and honesty, youth suffering, discomfort, unspoken words, substance abuse, and the urgent need to find a way out.

“Attention to young people—their struggles, desires, and horizons—has always been at the core of our mission,” explains Alessandro Ienzi, director of the performance and founder of Raizes Teatro. “For years, Raizes Teatro has been an incubator of ideas and workshops, active in various contexts where art becomes a tool to stimulate dialogue and critical thinking among young people. This collaboration, together with institutional support, allows us to offer a concrete contribution to promoting reflection on healthy lifestyles and the fight against addiction—a phenomenon from which mafias generate enormous profits at the expense of the health and future of our youth,” he concludes.

Alongside the theatrical performance, the program includes moments of dialogue and testimony, including an online intervention by Walter Delogu, who will share his life experience related to recovery from addiction, and a contribution from Antonio Abrignani for Ritrovarsi OD, engaged in recovery and reintegration programs.

The event aims to serve as a space for dialogue between schools, institutions, and the local community, highlighting the role of theatre as a tool for non-formal education and awareness. “Losing Oneself/Finding Oneself” also represents a moment of public sharing of the activities carried out within the project, strengthening the network among institutions, third-sector organizations, and the school community. An event that places young people at the center—their vulnerabilities, but also the real possibility of starting again.

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