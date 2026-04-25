New Federal Law Allows Direct Primary Care Memberships to Be Paid with HSAs Beginning in 2026

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act resolves long-standing conflict between Direct Primary Care and Health Savings Account eligibility

The new federal rules give organizations a clearer framework to pair Direct Primary Care with high-deductible plans and tax-advantaged accounts.” — Collin Blanchard, Director of Growth and Population Health Management

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major federal policy change taking effect in 2026 will allow Americans to use Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to pay for Direct Primary Care (DPC) memberships, removing a long-standing regulatory barrier that limited access to the model for patients and employers.The change comes through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), signed into law on July 4, 2025. The legislation formally recognizes Direct Primary Care memberships as qualified medical expenses under federal HSA rules beginning January 1, 2026. The law also clarifies that enrollment in a qualifying DPC arrangement does not disqualify individuals from contributing to an HSA, provided they maintain a qualifying High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP).Healthcare organizations say the policy shift represents one of the most significant federal updates affecting primary care delivery and employer health plan design in recent years.“Direct Primary Care has always focused on improving patient access and strengthening the physician-patient relationship,” said Collin Blanchard, Director of Growth and Population Health Management at SALTA Direct Primary Care . “With the federal government now recognizing DPC as an HSA-eligible medical expense, patients and employers can finally combine tax-advantaged healthcare savings with a care model built around access, continuity, and prevention.”Federal Recognition of Direct Primary CarePrior to the new law, federal tax rules created complications for individuals who wanted to pair Direct Primary Care with an HSA-eligible insurance plan.Under earlier IRS guidance, DPC memberships were classified as “other coverage,” which could disqualify patients from contributing to an HSA even though the membership did not replace health insurance. As a result, many employers and benefits advisors avoided recommending the model despite growing interest in the approach.The 2026 federal update resolves this conflict by explicitly allowing DPC memberships to be treated as qualified medical expenses while preserving HSA eligibility for individuals enrolled in HDHPs.The law also establishes monthly limits on DPC membership fees eligible for HSA payment:- Up to $150 per month for individuals- Up to $300 per month for familiesBoth limits will be indexed for inflation in future years.Growing Interest from EmployersDirect Primary Care has gained attention among employers seeking alternatives to rising healthcare costs and limited access to traditional primary care.The model allows patients to pay a flat monthly membership fee directly to their physician for comprehensive primary care services. Because practices do not bill insurance for routine visits, physicians typically maintain smaller patient panels, offer same-day or next-day appointments, and spend more time with patients managing preventive care and chronic conditions.With the HSA compatibility issue resolved, benefits advisors say more companies are evaluating DPC-based benefit structures that combine HDHP coverage, HSAs, and employer-sponsored DPC memberships.For employers, the model can help control costs by shifting routine care away from urgent care and emergency departments while improving employee access to physicians.“Employers have been looking for ways to reduce healthcare spending without sacrificing quality of care,” Collin Blanchard said. “The new federal rules give organizations a clearer framework to pair Direct Primary Care with high-deductible plans and tax-advantaged accounts. That combination can improve access to physicians while making healthcare spending more predictable. If you’re an employer, consult your tax advisor today about deploying Direct Primary Care on a pre-tax basis!"Implications for PatientsBeginning in 2026, individuals enrolled in qualifying high-deductible health plans can use HSA funds to cover eligible Direct Primary Care membership fees within the federal limits.Supporters say the change provides patients with more flexibility to choose care models that prioritize access and physician relationships rather than traditional insurance billing structures.The policy shift is also expected to expand options for individuals managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, where ongoing physician engagement and preventive care play a significant role in long-term outcomes.Direct Primary Care and Modern Health Plan DesignHealthcare leaders say the new law reflects a broader shift in federal policy toward recognizing alternative care delivery models that emphasize preventive care and physician accessibility.For employers and individuals alike, the alignment of HSA rules with Direct Primary Care could accelerate the adoption of care models designed to improve access while reducing administrative complexity.SALTA Direct Primary Care offers membership-based primary care services designed to provide predictable costs, same-day access to physicians, and proactive chronic disease management.As the 2026 regulatory changes take effect, the organization says it is working with patients, employers, and benefits advisors to help implement compliant HSA-compatible Direct Primary Care benefit structures.About SALTA Direct Primary CareSALTA Direct Primary Care is a membership-based healthcare provider offering comprehensive primary care services without traditional insurance billing for routine visits. The model focuses on accessible physician relationships, preventive care, and proactive chronic condition management for individuals and employer groups.

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