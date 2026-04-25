President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes Working Visit to Eswatini, 25 Apr
President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Saturday, 25 April 2026, arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini as the Kingdom celebrates the 40th anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty King Mswati III, as well as the King’s 58th birthday.
2026 marks King Mswati III’s Ruby Jubilee as the Eswatini monarch as His Majesty commenced his reign in 1986.
President Ramaphosa’s honouring of the invitation as a guest at the national celebration in the Kingdom of Eswatini underscores the strong and fraternal relations between South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini.
South Africa and Eswatini share strong historical and cultural ties that were formally established at the end of the apartheid era in South Africa.
President Ramaphosa’s schedule is as follows:
Date: Saturday, 25 April 2026
Time: 15h00
Venue: ICC, Mbabane, Swaziland
Media Programme
15h00: Arrivals/Livestreaming
Venue: ICC, Mbabane
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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