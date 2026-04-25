President Cyril Ramaphosa leads 2026 Freedom Day National Commemoration, 27 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 27 April 2026, lead the national Freedom Day Commemoration to be held in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

Freedom Day 2026 marks the 32nd anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections held on 27 April 1994 and stands as a testament to the country’s journey towards democracy, justice, equality and human dignity.

Freedom Day 2026 is commemorated under the theme, “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”.

The commemoration highlights three decades since the adoption of the Constitution and underscores the importance of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and democratic citizenship in shaping South Africa’s future.

This year’s national event takes place within the context of several significant national milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, 70 years since the Women’s March if 1956, and 50 years since the Soweto youth uprising.

These milestones continue to shape South Africa’s democratic journey by inspiring continued transformation.

The Freedom Day commemoration will bring together all organs of state and all three spheres of Government, alongside representatives from civil society and various sectors, in a unified national celebration of the country’s democratic progress.

Freedom Month provides an opportunity for South Africans to reflect on the gains of democracy, honour the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom, and recommit to building a united, inclusive and just society. It also serves as a platform to promote active citizenship, deepen understanding of constitutional rights, and strengthen social cohesion, particularly among young people.

The commemoration will feature ceremonial elements, including participation by the South African National Defence Force, adding to the significance of the national occasion.

President Ramaphosa will lead the Freedom Day Commemoration as follows:

Date: Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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