Chroma Energy Group Completes 1.8 MW Solar Installation in Maryville, Tennessee

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Chroma Energy Group completed a 1.8 MW solar installation in Maryville with Silicon Ranch to deliver clean, reliable energy to support Maryville business.

We take pride in knowing the communities we serve. When we build in East Tennessee, we’re building for our own neighbors.” — Ed Rottmann, CEO of Chroma Energy Group

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chroma Energy Group completed a 1.8-megawatt (MW) solar installation in Maryville, Tennessee in partnership with Tennessee-based Silicon Ranch , owner and operator of one of the nation’s largest fleets of solar facilities and a community-focused energy infrastructure company.Supporting the local power grid, the new system — located at 3121 Mint Road — interconnects with the Maryville Electric Department and delivers clean energy to local business.“This project means a lot to us because it’s right here in our backyard,” said Edward Rottmann, Chief Executive Officer of Chroma Energy Group. “We live and work in East Tennessee, and we take pride in building projects that support the communities we call home.”The 1.8 MW system supplies clean electricity to the local distribution grid, helping meet growing energy demand in Blount County and the surrounding region. By adding renewable capacity to the Maryville Electric Department’s system, the project strengthens grid resilience while reducing reliance on traditional generation sources.Chroma dedicated 18 team members to the project and interconnected the system in just six months, delivering the project with a focus on quality, safety and efficiency.The 1.8MW solar array marks Chroma’s first collaboration with Silicon Ranch.“At Silicon Ranch, we’re intentional about working with local businesses whenever possible because they bring valuable regional knowledge, pride of workmanship, and a long-term stake in the communities where we build,” said Matt Beasley, Chief Commercial Officer of Silicon Ranch. “Chroma Energy Group exemplifies the kind of partner we seek out—local, experienced, and deeply invested in East Tennessee. That same approach guided our work on this project with DENSO and the City of Maryville, where partnering with trusted local contractors helped us deliver high-quality infrastructure while strengthening the local economy.”For Chroma Energy Group, the Maryville project represents more than megawatts. It reflects the company’s commitment to investing in the communities where its employees live and work. Chroma Energy Group’s project supervisor lived just minutes from the site, reinforcing the company’s local connection and community investment, straight from the heart.“We take pride in knowing the communities we serve,” Rottmann said. “When we build in East Tennessee, we’re building for our own neighbors.”As renewable energy development continues across Tennessee, projects like the Maryville installation demonstrate how local partnerships can deliver clean power while strengthening the communities they serve.For more information about Chroma Energy Group and its renewable energy solutions, visit ChromaEnergyGroup.com or Follow Us on LinkedIn.About Chroma Energy GroupChroma Energy Group, LLC is a leading provider of solar engineering, procurement, and construction services, with a mission to accelerate the transition to clean and sustainable energy solutions. With a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, Chroma Energy Group is dedicated to shaping a brighter and greener future for communities across the United States.About Silicon RanchFounded in 2011, Silicon Ranch is a fully integrated provider of customized solar energy, battery storage, and carbon solutions. The company is one of the largest independent power producers in the U.S., with a portfolio that includes more than eight gigawatts of solar and battery storage systems that are contracted, under construction, or operating across the U.S. and Canada. Silicon Ranch owns and operates every project in its portfolio and has maintained an unrivalled track record of project execution. Silicon Ranch has the largest wholly owned agrivoltaics portfolio in the country under Regenerative Energy, its nationally recognized agribusiness and holistic approach to project design, construction, and land stewardship. This model incorporates regenerative ranching and other regenerative land stewardship practices to restore soil health, promote biodiversity, and improve water quality. Silicon Ranch’s carbon solutions platform, Clearloop, helps businesses of all sizes reclaim their carbon footprint by commissioning new solar projects in American communities where significant economic and environmental benefits can be achieved. Follow Silicon Ranch on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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