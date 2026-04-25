Healing Hands Clinic Spotlights a Decade of Patented Innovations and Global Surgical Firsts

Grade-wise piles treatment approach at Healing Hands Clinic Curing With Care

India's #1 ranked proctology chain unveils its portfolio of patents, global certifications, and surgical firsts that put Maharashtra on the world medical map.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep.” — Dr Ashwin Porwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Hands Clinic (HHC), India's largest super-specialty proctology chain, today spotlights its portfolio of patented medical techniques, surgical firsts, and global certifications achievements that have collectively redefined anorectal and hernia care in India and positioned Maharashtra as an internationally recognized hub for minimally invasive surgery.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Ashwin Porwal, along with Dr. Snehal Porwal and Roshan Porwal, HHC has grown from a single consulting room in Pune to a pan-India network of 36 centers across 14 cities, serving patients from over 23 countries and treating more than one million individuals. In 2025, the clinic completed its first institutional funding round, raising capital from L Catterton, the world's largest consumer-focused private equity firm, to accelerate its expansion to 100 centers by 2030.

The Invention That Changed Fistula Surgery:

At the heart of HHC's innovation legacy is DLPL Distal Ligation Proximal Laser a technique devised by Dr. Porwal for treating complex and recurrent anal fistulas. Conventional procedures carried high risks of sphincter damage, incontinence, and recurrence. DLPL resolved this by combining precision laser energy at the distal end of the fistula tract with strategic ligation at the proximal end, permanently sealing the tract while fully preserving sphincter integrity.

The procedure earned the Best Paper Award at ACRSICON and has been adopted by surgeons across India, the UAE, and Sri Lanka. It is cited in international colorectal literature and sought by patients traveling from the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. In January 2025, Dr. Porwal received an additional patent for the BEST Device a purpose-engineered instrument for complex fistula treatment featuring a balloon inflation tube, suction-drainage mechanism, and scooping tube.

India's Proctologist on the World Stage:

Dr. Porwal is the first Indian surgeon to present orally at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) and is among only three Indians recognized by the Russian Society of Colorectal Surgery. In 2024, he presented at the Emirates International Surgical Meet in Abu Dhabi, and has presented at the World Congress on Coloproctology in Rome, sharing outcomes from STARR and MIPH procedures performed at volumes unmatched anywhere in Asia.

The LHP 360 Revolution:

Dr. Porwal pioneered Laser Hemorrhoidoplasty (LHP) in India and subsequently developed LHP 360 a full 360-degree circumferential laser technique for hemorrhoid treatment that is stitch-free, nearly bloodless, and performed as a day-care procedure. With a documented success rate exceeding 99% and among the lowest recurrence rates in the country, LHP 360 is the gold standard at HHC. The clinic also introduced the Leonardo Laser to India and became one of only five centers in India and the first in Maharashtra to deploy the Karl Storz Rubina 4K/3D endo-laparoscopic system, the most advanced surgical visualization platform available globally.

India's First Center of Excellence for 3D Mesh Hernia Surgery:

HHC holds the distinction of being India's first and only "Center of Excellence for 3D Mesh Hernia Surgery," an honor conferred by Dr. John Murphy, former President of the American Hernia Society. With over 3,000 successful 3D mesh hernia repairs completed, the clinic hosts surgical training delegations from Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Southeast Asia.

The clinic has also been certified as a "Center of Excellence in Proctology" by Dr. Antonio Longo inventor of the MIPH and STARR techniques under whom Dr. Porwal personally trained in Austria. This dual certification from two of the world's foremost surgical authorities is unprecedented in India. Dr. Porwal additionally pioneered the V-Patch technique and developed the patented SMILE Mesh for umbilical hernia repair.

Patented Plant-Based Medicines:

HHC introduced Pilokit India's first plant-based patented medication for early-grade piles with over 5,000 patients treated. Its research division further developed Constac, a patented Ayurvedic laxative for chronic constipation, and Pilospray, the world's first patented topical spray for piles.

A Catalogue of Surgical Firsts:

HHC's contributions to Indian surgical history include the first STARR surgery in Maharashtra (Dr. Porwal has performed the highest volume of this procedure in all of Asia); the first POPS surgery in India for female pelvic organ prolapse; the first MRI Defecography unit in Pune; Asia's highest monthly volume of stapler hemorrhoidopexies; and the invention of Laser Pilonidotomy (LPP) and TRRPCS, both published in international journals. HHC is also the creator of India's first university-certified Fellowship in Proctology, recognized by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Recognition and Rankings:

HHC was ranked #1 in the Best Gastroenterology Hospital Ranking 2025 by Outlook magazine and NEB Research. It holds NABH accreditation as India's first NABH-certified proctology clinic. Dr. Porwal's research has been cited over 530 times in medical literature, and the clinic has been featured in The Times of India, Forbes India, The Indian Express, and other leading publications.

Healing Hands Foundation:

Dr. Snehal Porwal leads the Healing Hands Foundation, a registered non-profit that has benefited over 200,000 individuals across 270 villages through subsidized treatment, free consultations, and medicine distribution since 2017.

"Every patent we've filed, every procedure we've pioneered, and every center we've opened is driven by one purpose: to ensure no patient ever has to live in pain because they didn't know help existed or couldn't reach it," said Dr. Ashwin Porwal, Founder, Healing Hands Clinic.

About Healing Hands Clinic:

Healing Hands Clinic is India's largest super-specialty proctology chain, with 36 branches across 14 cities. Specializing in piles, fistula, fissure, hernia, and related conditions using laser and minimally invasive techniques, HHC has treated over one million patients from 23 countries and holds a 4.9-star average across 22,000+ Google reviews.

References:

1. NABH Hospital Accreditation Certificate H-2025-1622 (July 2025):

portal.nabh.co/Documents/AccreditedList/Hospitals/H-2025-1622_5th%20Edition.pdf

2. MUHS Fellowship Recognition AY 2021-22 (p.46):

muhs.ac.in/upload/Training%20Centre-wise%20Course-wise%20intake%20Capacity%20list%20of%20AY%202021-22.pd

3. L Catterton Investment Mint (October 17, 2025):

magzter.com/stories/newspaper/Mint-New-Delhi/L-CATTERTON-PUTS-30-MN-IN-HEALING-HANDS-CLINIC

4. L Catterton Investment - Entrepreneur India (October 16, 2025):

entrepreneur.com/en-in/news-and-trends/healing-hands-clinic-announces-funding-from-l-catterton/498431

5. DLPL Peer-Reviewed Publication - ResearchGate:

researchgate.net/publication/370166483

6. Dr. Porwal's Research Citations - Google Scholar:

scholar.google.com/citations?user=YHVNYesAAAAJ

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