A.I artist CJ KanGuru created by Chandra Edinburgh

A.I. creator Mélange Lavonne Releases “Desert Love,” a Visually Captivating New Music Video

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mélange Lavonne (real name Chandra Edinburgh), a nurse from California’s Coachella Valley, is blending music, technology, and creativity with the release of her new music video, “Desert Love.” Created under her A.I. hybrid platform CJ KanGuru , the project fuses hip-hop with innovative digital elements to deliver a fresh and forward-thinking sound.Embracing artificial intelligence as a creative partner, Mélange Lavonne defines herself as a hybrid hip-hop artist, producer, and singer, bringing a modern and distinctive approach to music.Her work reflects a balance between human emotion and technological innovation, pushing the boundaries of traditional sound and visual storytelling.“Desert Love” features striking visuals that complement the track’s tone, highlighting her artistic vision and commitment to originality. With this release, she continues to establish herself as an emerging voice in the evolving landscape of A.I.-driven music.

Desert Love

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.