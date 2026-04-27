Sule Hair Transplant Dr. Selahattin Tulunay Şule Ölmez Karataş - Sule Hair Transplant

The Istanbul-based clinic releases a market analysis identifying five Turkish clinics moving away from high-volume models toward doctor-performed procedures.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sule Hair Transplant, an Istanbul-based hair restoration clinic, today released an industry briefing examining the shift toward surgeon-performed procedures in Turkey's hair transplant market. The briefing identifies five clinics — including Sule — that operate under a doctor-led model, in contrast to the high-volume operations that have long defined the category.

Turkey now performs more hair transplants than any other country in the world, with Istanbul alone hosting hundreds of clinics catering to international patients. In 2026, a clear divide has emerged in the market: a group of surgeon-performed, boutique clinics is differentiating itself from the high-volume operations that long defined the category.

The five clinics highlighted in the briefing illustrate the new standard in safety, hairline design, and natural-looking results.

1. Sule Hair Transplant — Istanbul (Eyüpsultan)

Founded in 2016 by hair transplant specialist Şule Karataş Ölmez, Sule Hair Transplant operates a surgeon-performed model in which every procedure is overseen by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, a surgeon with more than 40 years of operative experience. Şule Ölmez personally designs each patient's hairline by hand, accounting for facial structure, age, and ethnic features.

The clinic is approved by the Turkish Ministry of Health and reports a 95–98% graft survival rate across more than 10,000 procedures. It holds a 5.0 rating on Google Maps and Trustpilot based on more than 3,170 verified reviews. Sule uses a Hypothermosol cooling system for graft preservation and offers Sapphire FUE, DHI (Choi Pen), and hybrid techniques.

"Our model is built around the surgeon being present and operating, not supervising from another room," said Şule Karataş Ölmez, Founder of Sule Hair Transplant. "Hairline design is a clinical decision, and it should be made one patient at a time."

2. Hermest Hair Clinic — Istanbul

Hermest Hair Clinic has built an international reputation on doctor-led procedures and consistent results. The clinic emphasises a doctor-led procedure model, with surgeons involved in incisions and graft planning, and a focus on natural front-line design. Hermest is widely cited by European patients, particularly from Germany and the United Kingdom, for its disciplined approach to graft counts and aftercare.

3. Heva Clinic — Istanbul

Heva Clinic focuses on surgeon-performed Sapphire FUE and DHI procedures, with a track record of treating international patients across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Heva positions itself as a mid-to-premium alternative to mass-market clinics, with surgeons present during all critical phases of the operation. Its multilingual support and structured aftercare protocols have made it a frequent choice for first-time patients seeking a doctor-led environment.

4. HLC Clinic — Ankara

HLC (Hair Line Clinic) in Ankara is one of Turkey's longest-established hair transplant centres and a frequent reference point in international forums. Known for a conservative, surgeon-led approach to graft counts and hairline placement, HLC has a strong reputation among repair-case patients and those seeking a measured, long-horizon plan rather than aggressive single-session procedures.

5. Dr. Cinik Hair Hospital — Istanbul

Dr. Cinik Hair Hospital completes the shortlist as one of Istanbul's most internationally visible clinics, with a presence across European and Middle Eastern markets. The clinic operates under a doctor-led model and has invested in standardised protocols, multilingual coordination, and post-operative follow-up. While larger in scale than the other clinics on this list, Dr. Cinik remains a credible option for patients prioritising international accessibility alongside surgeon involvement.

Why Surgeon-Led Has Become the Defining Filter in 2026

For years, Turkey's hair transplant market was driven by price and volume. In 2026, international patients — and increasingly, regulators — are looking past headline prices and asking different questions:

Is a surgeon physically present and operating, or only supervising from another room?

Who designs the hairline — a doctor, or a template?

How many procedures does the clinic perform per day, per surgeon?

What is the documented graft survival rate?

Against those criteria, the difference between surgeon-led clinics and high-volume operations becomes more visible to international patients. The five clinics highlighted in the briefing share a common pattern: doctor-led procedures, individualised hairline planning, and transparent aftercare protocols.

About Sule Hair Transplant

Sule Hair Transplant is a surgeon-led hair restoration clinic based in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul, Turkey. Founded in 2016 by Şule Karataş Ölmez, Hair Transplant Specialist and Founder, and medically supervised by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, with 40+ years of surgical experience, the clinic specialises in Sapphire FUE, DHI, and hybrid techniques. Sule is approved by the Turkish Ministry of Health, holds a 5.0 rating across 3,170+ verified reviews on Google Maps and Trustpilot, and has completed 10,000+ procedures with a reported 95–98% graft survival rate.

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