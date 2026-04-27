AFRICLOUD Launches Mobile Money Payments Across 11 African Countries for Cloud Infrastructure

AFRICLOUD launches Mobile Money payments for cloud servers across 11 African countries.

Cloud servers now payable via MTN MoMo, Airtel Money, Orange Money, and Vodacom M-Pesa in markets where mobile wallets are the primary payment rail.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFRICLOUD, a cloud infrastructure company operating from data centres in Lisbon and Johannesburg, has activated Mobile Money payments for cloud server customers in 11 African countries. Businesses can now pay for AFRICLOUD services directly from the mobile wallets they already use for daily commerce, in addition to credit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency options.The 11 activated markets are Benin, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia. Supported wallet brands include MTN MoMo, Airtel Money, Orange Money, Vodacom M-Pesa, and several national wallets such as Free Money, MOOV, and Zamtel.In these 11 markets, Mobile Money is not a secondary payment option. It is the primary rail. According to the GSMA State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa processed USD 1.1 trillion in mobile money transactions in 2024, representing 65% of global mobile money transaction value, and 40% of adults in the region now hold a mobile money account. In most of the countries AFRICLOUD has just activated, mobile wallet penetration materially exceeds bank-card penetration. For an SME in Kigali or Dakar, paying an international cloud provider has historically meant a bank-card workaround, a cross-border wire, or nothing. The new rail removes that friction: a customer in Uganda can provision a shilling-denominated payment to a Lisbon-hosted server from a USSD or app flow they complete routinely."Every technical problem our customers solve on our infrastructure is downstream of one non-technical problem: can they pay us," said Oluniyi Ajao, Founder of AFRICLOUD. "For a large part of our market, the answer used to be 'not easily'. Mobile Money changes that across these 11 countries."The integration converts the customer's local mobile-wallet currency into AFRICLOUD's billing currency automatically. Cloud servers are provisioned once payment is confirmed. Mobile Money joins card, PayPal, and over 300 cryptocurrencies as accepted payment methods, giving customers in the 11 markets the widest set of options AFRICLOUD has offered since launch.From Lisbon, AFRICLOUD delivers measured latency under 15ms to Casablanca and under 60ms to Cairo. From Johannesburg, AFRICLOUD delivers sub-10ms latency to 12 Southern African countries. Both deployments use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage, and the company operates its own network (AS209179) with direct peering at DE-CIX Lisbon and NAPAfrica in Johannesburg.About AFRICLOUDAFRICLOUD is a cloud infrastructure company providing Compute, Storage, and Networking from data centres in Lisbon, Portugal and Johannesburg, South Africa. Serving businesses across Africa, South America, and Europe, AFRICLOUD offers NVMe-powered cloud servers with payments via credit card, PayPal, Mobile Money, and 300+ cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit https://africloud.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.