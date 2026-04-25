A CRM for Content Creators Built by a Creator Just Launched Worldwide and It's Completely Free — Meet STACX

ACCRA, GHANA, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content creators are running serious businesses. Sponsorship deals, deliverable deadlines, brand invoices, payment follow-ups; the administrative side of a modern creator career rivals any small business in complexity. Yet most creators are managing all of it inside spreadsheets, notes apps and email threads. STACX was built to change that.Developed by Ghanaian tech creator and entrepreneur Dessy Ocean , whose brand partnerships include Meta, Google, TikTok, MTN Group and the World Health Organization, STACX is a free CRM app designed specifically for the way content creators work. Available on iPhone and iPad, it brings together every part of a brand deal into a single, purpose-built platform.What STACX doesAt its core, STACX gives creators a full pipeline view of every brand relationship from initial outreach through to final payment. Users can log brand partnerships, track deliverable deadlines, record payment statuses and generate invoices without switching between apps. Overdue payments surface automatically. Upcoming deadlines are visible at a glance.The app also includes an analytics dashboard showing total earnings, outstanding amounts and active deal values, the kind of financial clarity that helps creators make better decisions about which partnerships to take and which to walk away from.Built for how creators actually workUnlike generic project management tools adapted for creative use, STACX starts from the structure of a brand deal and builds outward. Every feature maps to a real moment in the creator-brand relationship: the pitch, the contract, the content, the invoice, the payment.Recent updates have expanded the platform significantly. A Noir mode joins Light and Dark as a third visual theme. Home screen widgets surface key earnings data without opening the app. iCloud backup saves deal data directly to files. And version 1.2 introduces full native iPad support with an optimised layout and free rotation between portrait and landscape, making STACX the first creator CRM designed to work across both iPhone and iPad.Free to downloadSTACX is free on the App Store with a premium tier available for creators managing larger brand portfolios. With over 1,000 downloads since launch, it is quickly becoming the go-to business tool for creators who are serious about getting paid properly.Download STACX: apps.apple.com/gh/app/stacx-creator-manager/id6761255948

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