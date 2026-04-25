High Quality Smart Hub Service Provider: LEELEN Achieves CE Compliance for Global Market

XIAMEN, XIAMEN, CHINA, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEELEN , a pioneering force in the smart community and home automation industry, has officially announced that its latest generation of smart hubs and integrated system components have achieved CE (Conformité Européenne) certification. This milestone marks a pivotal step in the company’s global expansion strategy, validating its commitment to meeting the rigorous safety, health, and environmental protection standards required for the European Economic Area and beyond.The core of this achievement lies in LEELEN’s High Quality Smart Hub Service , a centralized ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between complex automation technology and intuitive user experiences. A Smart Hub serves as the "brain" of a modern residence, utilizing proprietary algorithms to coordinate diverse protocols such as Zigbee and Wi-Fi. By centralizing control, these hubs allow for proactive intelligence—where the home environment adapts to the user's needs—rather than simply reacting to manual commands. This certification ensures that LEELEN’s hardware and software architecture provides a stable, secure, and energy-efficient foundation for international smart living.Redefining the Smart Ecosystem: Core Competencies and Technical InnovationSince its inception in 1992, LEELEN has evolved from a specialized hardware manufacturer into a comprehensive solution provider. The company's market-leading position is built upon a dual commitment to R&D and manufacturing excellence, supported by a 460,000 m² industrial campus in Xiamen.Bridging the "Community-to-Home" Data BarrierA significant technical differentiator for LEELEN is its ability to dissolve the silos between smart community infrastructure and private smart home environments. The High Quality Smart Hub Service operates on a bi-directional data architecture. Horizontally, the AIoT platform connects with government, real estate developers, and property management systems; vertically, it penetrates deep into the household device layer.This enables sophisticated "Cross-Scenario Linkage." For example, when a resident's identity is verified at the community perimeter or building entrance, the data is relayed to the in-home Smart Hub. Before the resident even reaches their front door, the hub can pre-activate the air conditioning, adjust lighting to a "Welcome" scene, and disarm the internal security sensors.Proprietary Algorithm and Hardware IntegrationInnovation at LEELEN is driven by proprietary algorithms that prioritize proactive service. The Smart Hub acts as the command center for various terminal devices, including 10.1-inch outdoor stations and specialized indoor control panels. In large-scale international projects—such as residential complexes in Riyadh—LEELEN’s hubs demonstrate their robust technical capacity by simultaneously supporting building intercoms, multi-zone wired alarm partitions, and full-house Zigbee device management.Open Ecosystem and Third-Party SynergyUnlike closed-loop systems that limit user choice, LEELEN’s technology is built on an open-platform philosophy. Through a flexible business middle-office and open APIs, the Smart Hub service allows for seamless integration with third-party software, including property management systems and hotel guest room controls (GRC). This technical openness has allowed LEELEN to build a powerful ecosystem alongside global tech leaders like Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba Cloud, and ABB, ensuring the system remains future-proof.Application Scenarios: Enhancing Value for Residents and DevelopersLEELEN’s integrated solutions are designed for scalability, catering to high-end residential complexes, modern apartments, smart offices, and senior living facilities. The following applications demonstrate how the technology translates into tangible benefits:Unified Building Intercom and Access: As a leader in the intercom industry, LEELEN integrates video door stations with indoor smart panels via the hub. Residents manage visitors and view real-time feeds through the Lynn Smart App, while developers benefit from increased asset value and security.Intelligent Scene Management: Through "One-Click" operations, users can set complex scenarios. When "Leaving Home" is activated, the smart hub automatically arms security sensors, shuts off the gas valve, turns off all lights, and enters energy-saving mode.Personalized Smart Linkage: The system utilizes smart locks to identify specific family members. Upon entry, the hub triggers personalized settings—adjusting lighting color temperature or playing a preferred music playlist—creating a bespoke living experience.Centralized Property Management: On a community scale, LEELEN’s solutions allow for efficient debugging and remote upgrades. This reduces the need for on-site maintenance, lowering long-term operational costs while ensuring the system remains updated with the latest security patches.LEELEN’s dominance in the Chinese market, where it serves over 30 million users and holds a 20% market share, provides a proven blueprint for international deployments. The company’s role as the lead organization for international building intercom standards ensures that its products are the benchmark for industry quality.The Evolution of Smart Living: Industry Trends and Global OutlookThe global smart home market is undergoing a significant shift from "device-centric" to "user-centric" models. Consumers no longer want standalone gadgets; they demand integrated environments that offer genuine convenience, security, and health monitoring. This shift is driving the demand for high-quality smart hub services that can act as a reliable anchor for complex ecosystems.Industry trends indicate a growing emphasis on unified standards to ensure cross-brand compatibility. LEELEN is positioned at the forefront of this trend, leveraging 30 years of experience in drafting national and international standards to ensure its products remain adaptable to future technological shifts. Furthermore, the push for "Green Buildings" and carbon neutrality has made energy-efficient smart hubs essential. By optimizing lighting and climate control through sensor data, smart hubs play a critical role in reducing the carbon footprint of residential buildings.The expansion into the global market with CE-certified products allows LEELEN to bring its expertise in high-density smart community management to international urban centers. As urbanization accelerates worldwide, the need for centralized, scalable, and secure smart home solutions will only intensify. With a robust service network of over 200 stations, LEELEN is a stable partner for global distributors and real estate developers looking to implement large-scale smart infrastructure.For more information on LEELEN’s smart home solutions and global services, please visit: https://www.smartleelen.com/

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