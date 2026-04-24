Southwest Georgian Sentenced to Prison for Teenage Sextortion Crime

VALDOSTA, Ga. – A South Georgia resident was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for attempting to sextort an Ohio teenager he met over Snapchat, threatening her for explicit images.Cenobio Olguin, Jr., 24, of Lenox, Georgia, was sentenced to serve fifteen years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on April 23. Olguin, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography on Jan. 27.

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