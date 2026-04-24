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California Money Launderer Sentenced in D.C. to 70 Months for Role in Scheme that Stole $263 Million

Evan Tangeman, 22, of Newport Beach, California, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 70 months in prison for laundering millions of dollars generated by an elaborate social engineering scheme orchestrated by a multi-state criminal enterprise that stole more than $263 million in cryptocurrency and used the proceeds to support the criminal enterprise’s fantastically extravagant lifestyles.

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California Money Launderer Sentenced in D.C. to 70 Months for Role in Scheme that Stole $263 Million

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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