Dayton man who allegedly participated in shootout at downtown bus hub arrested by federal agents for possessing machinegun

DAYTON, Ohio – James Thomas Hurt, 25, of Dayton, was arrested by federal agents and charged with a firearms crime in connection with a shooting at the RTA bus hub in downtown Dayton in September 2025. Hurt appeared in federal court here this afternoon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.