Norfolk Navy sailor sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercing a minor to engage in sex

Dominic Nathanial Torres, 23, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Norfolk, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercing a minor to engage in sex.

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