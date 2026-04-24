New Jersey Man Sentenced To 42 Months For $9 Million Fraud

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced today that ARSEN LUSHER was sentenced to 42 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho for perpetrating a scheme to defraud more than 20 investors of nearly nine million dollars.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.