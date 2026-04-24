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New Jersey Man Sentenced To 42 Months For $9 Million Fraud

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced today that ARSEN LUSHER was sentenced to 42 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho for perpetrating a scheme to defraud more than 20 investors of nearly nine million dollars. 

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New Jersey Man Sentenced To 42 Months For $9 Million Fraud

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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