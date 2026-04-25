Li Auto Officially Signs the Partnership Agreement with UAE AI Fahim Motors and Saudi Arabia Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors

Li Auto Officially Signs the Partnership Agreement with UAE's AI Fahim Motors and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, Accelerating Global Growth

BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leading Chinese new energy vehicle company, today hosted a partnership signing ceremony at its Beijing headquarters with the UAE's Al Fahim Motors and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors. These agreements mark that Li Auto will soon enter into the Middle East markets with Extended‑Range Electric Vehicle L-series models. The Company also announced concrete market entry plans in Cambodia, Laos, Macau Special Administrative Region of China, and Myanmar, signaling a significant acceleration of its global expansion strategy.As part of the Middle East rollout, Li Auto will introduce its acclaimed L‑series models to the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets. Renowned for their advanced range-extending technology, spacious flagship interiors, and intelligent cockpit experiences, the Li L‑series will provide families in the region with a more eco‑friendly and smarter mobility solution."The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the benchmark markets for innovation and growth in the Middle East," said Mr. Zuomin Wu, Head of International Business at Li Auto, during the signing ceremony. "We are delighted to join forces with Al Fahim Motors and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors to deliver superior products and services that exceed local expectations. The premium, family‑oriented positioning and extended‑range technology of the L‑series perfectly match the needs of Middle Eastern customers."Commenting on the partnership, H.E. Al Fahim stated, "We are proud to bring Li Auto to the UAE. This cooperation aligns seamlessly with our long‑term strategy to lead the future of sustainable mobility in the region. We look forward to delivering exceptional products and service through our extensive, well-established network."In the Asia‑Pacific region, Li Auto is launching partnerships with major regional distributors, including SDB in Cambodia, Hongyun in Laos, Hongyue Group in the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, and PMPG EV in Myanmar. The Company is now actively preparing for official market entry in these markets starting in May. These partnerships further refine Li Auto's diversified footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.During the international press session following the signing ceremony, Mr. Donghui Ma, Executive Director and President of Li Auto, outlined the Company's upcoming global roadmap. "Moving forward, we will enter more markets, including Europe and broader Southeast Asia," he stated. Mr. Ma also mentioned that Li Auto has confirmed its participation in the Paris Motor Show 2026. This milestone marks Li Auto's debut at a top‑tier international auto show in Europe, underscoring the continent as a core target market for the Company's next phase of growth.Looking ahead, Li Auto will continue to accelerate its global expansion, building upon today's partnerships in the Middle East and Asia‑Pacific, its proven success in Central Asia, and its upcoming entry into Europe. The Company remains committed to working with local partners worldwide to deliver intelligent, premium new energy vehicles to an ever-growing global customer base.

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